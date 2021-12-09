How to watch Army vs Navy college football game

Last week in college football saw the playing of the conference championship games, but before we can officially put the 2021 college football regular season to bed we have one more game, Army vs Navy on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

One of the best spectacles in college athletics, the Army vs Navy game pits the two military academies and bitter rivals against each other on the gridiron. While the first college football game between the two was played in 1890, Army vs Navy has been an annual occurrence since 1919, with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy — played for by Army, Navy and Air Force — traditionally on the line (though not his year, as Army was already locked it up). Navy leads the all-time series 61-53-7, though Army has won four of the last five meetings.

This year’s Army vs Navy game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Here is a quick preview of the matchup and how to watch Army vs Navy.

Army vs Navy matchup preview

There are a couple of the things that make the Army vs Navy game truly special. One is the fact that the players participating in the game are training to be part of the U.S. armed forces, making the game a special way to honor their commitment and bravery. The other is that even in the era of spread offenses and the deep ball, Army and Navy often rely on old-school football strategies like the option.

That’s evident when you take a closer look at both team’s offensive statistics. Both Army and Navy are two of the top 10 rushing offenses in all of college football, with Navy ranking seventh (228.2 yards per game) and Army second (301.2 yards per game). Army has five separate players who have rushed for at least 300 yards this season, led by Tyrell Robinson’s 582, while Navy has four of their own, with Isaac Ruoss pacing the team with 608.

Comparatively, Army and Navy are two of the three teams with the fewest passing yards per game (with fellow military academy Air Force rounding things out), each under 100 yards per game.

Where Army may have an edge in this game is on the defensive side of the ball. In both total defense and rushing defense, Army ranks in the top 20 of the country while Navy is 45th in total defense and 38th in rush defense. These hard fought games are usually won by which team can make a few big plays, and based on the season Army appears to be the more likely to do that.

The oddsmakers certainly think so, as Army is a 7.5 point favorite.

How to watch Army vs Navy in the U.S.

As the only college football game this week, Army vs Navy has the eyes of the entire college football fanbase, and it will be pretty easy for them to watch. The game is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on CBS, which is one of the four major networks in the U.S. and carried by all traditional cable/satellite pay-TV providers. With every TV market also having their own local CBS station, anyone using a TV antenna can also easily grab the signal for the game. In addition, live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV carry CBS as part of their channel lineup. Subscribers to either traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming services can also use their login info to watch the game via CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app.

Streaming the Army vs Navy game is also an option, as Paramount Plus will offer a live stream of the game to its subscribers. College football live streams are available to subscribers of both the $4.99 per month and $9.99 per month version of Paramount Plus.

How to watch Army vs Navy in the U.K.

Army vs Navy will also be available to watch overseas, as the U.K.’s BT Sport will show the game on its ESPNHD channel at 8 p.m. GMT on Dec. 11. BT TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their plan for £10, or consumers can sign up for BT Sport as a standalone service for £25.

How to watch Army vs Navy from anywhere in the world

Are you somewhere else where the Army vs Navy game is not as readily available? Then you might want to look into getting a VPN, or virtual private network.

A VPN allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .