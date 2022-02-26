What's on TV for Saturday, Feb. 26
By Emily Price published
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top Picks Tonight
- Saturday Night Live returns after its Winter Olympics hiatus
- The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards
- The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks take to the court in some NBA Action
Saturday Night Live
Live from New York, it's Saturday Night. John Mulaney is set to host the first Saturday Night Live episode since January, with musical guest LCD Soundsystem.
Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards
The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards are tonight! The NAACP Awards is recognized as the nation's preeminent multicultural awards show from an African American point of view.
Watch the NAACP Image Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, Pop, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land and VH1.
NBA Basketball
Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in some NBA basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Watch Nets vs Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Free Guy
The Ryan Reynolds 2021 hit movie Free Guy makes its cable TV debut tonight on HBO. Reynolds stars as an NPC video game character who gains control of his life just as his game is threatened with being shut down.
Watch Free Guy at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.
NHL Stadium Series
The 2022 NHL Stadium Series game is here, with the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Nashville Predators from Nissan Stadium (home of the Tennessee Titans).
Watch Lightning vs Predators at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.
College Basketball
A full day of college basketball action will take place on Saturday, headlined by games between Big Ten rivals Purdue and Michigan State; ranked SEC matchups of Kentucky vs Arkansas and Auburn vs Tennessee; Coach K's final visit to Syracuse; a top-10 battle between Kansas and Baylor; and top-ranked Gonzaga playing their biggest opponent, St. Mary's.
Watch No. 4 Purdue at Michigan State at noon ET on ESPN
Watch No. 6 Kentucky at No. 18 Arkansas at 2 p.m. ET on CBS
Watch No. 3 Auburn at No. 17 Tennessee at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
Watch No. 7 Duke at Syracuse at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN
Watch No. 5 Kansas at No. 10 Baylor at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Watch No. 1 Gonzaga at No. 23 St. Mary's at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN
Great Chocolate Showdown
Tonight on The Great Chocolate Showdown, only six home bakers remain and it's truly a spectacle, as they work in teams to take on the crown jewel of chocolate confections: the bonbon.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
