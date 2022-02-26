What's on TV for Saturday, Feb. 26

Top Picks Tonight

Saturday Night Live returns after its Winter Olympics hiatus

The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks take to the court in some NBA Action

Saturday Night Live

Live from New York, it's Saturday Night. John Mulaney is set to host the first Saturday Night Live episode since January, with musical guest LCD Soundsystem.

Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards

The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards are tonight! The NAACP Awards is recognized as the nation's preeminent multicultural awards show from an African American point of view.

Watch the NAACP Image Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, Pop, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land and VH1.

NBA Basketball

Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in some NBA basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Watch Nets vs Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Free Guy

The Ryan Reynolds 2021 hit movie Free Guy makes its cable TV debut tonight on HBO. Reynolds stars as an NPC video game character who gains control of his life just as his game is threatened with being shut down.

Watch Free Guy at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

NHL Stadium Series

The 2022 NHL Stadium Series game is here, with the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Nashville Predators from Nissan Stadium (home of the Tennessee Titans).

Watch Lightning vs Predators at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

College Basketball

A full day of college basketball action will take place on Saturday, headlined by games between Big Ten rivals Purdue and Michigan State; ranked SEC matchups of Kentucky vs Arkansas and Auburn vs Tennessee; Coach K's final visit to Syracuse; a top-10 battle between Kansas and Baylor; and top-ranked Gonzaga playing their biggest opponent, St. Mary's.

Watch No. 4 Purdue at Michigan State at noon ET on ESPN

Watch No. 6 Kentucky at No. 18 Arkansas at 2 p.m. ET on CBS

Watch No. 3 Auburn at No. 17 Tennessee at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Watch No. 7 Duke at Syracuse at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

Watch No. 5 Kansas at No. 10 Baylor at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Watch No. 1 Gonzaga at No. 23 St. Mary's at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Great Chocolate Showdown

Tonight on The Great Chocolate Showdown, only six home bakers remain and it's truly a spectacle, as they work in teams to take on the crown jewel of chocolate confections: the bonbon.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.