How to watch the NHL Stadium Series: Lightning vs Predators

The NHL has been breaking out of its traditional arenas and playing outside in recent years with its annual NHL Stadium Series games. The 2022 edition of the Stadium Series is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., featuring the hometown Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Like the NHL Winter Classic, the Stadium Series outdoor games have become popular events among hockey fans. Here is how you can tune in to watch the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game between the Lightning and Predators.

How to watch 2022 NHL Stadium Series in the U.S.

To tune in when the puck drops on this year’s NHL Stadium Series game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators, fans are going to need to have access to TNT. The cable network will provide U.S. national coverage of game starting at 6:30 p.m. ET with its NHL on TNT crew, with game starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

TNT is available on every major cable and satellite pay-TV provider. In addition, live TV streaming services DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV all provide live viewing of TNT through at least one of the available subscription packages.

Viewers that subscribe to a TV service that offers TNT can also watch the game online via www.tntdrama.com/watchtnt, as well as through TNT mobile apps.

How to watch 2022 NHL Stadium Series from anywhere

Hockey fans around the world can watch TNT’s broadcast of the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game if they have access to a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.

How to watch 2022 NHL Stadium Series in Canada

Canada will also offer a live broadcast of the Lightning vs Predators NHL Stadium Series game, in fact they’ll offer two of them. The game will be available to Canadian viewers on both SN360 and TVAS2 (offering a French-language broadcast) starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

2022 NHL Stadium Series preview

Hearing the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game is taking place in Nashville may raise some eyebrows about how the ice will hold up in a state that isn’t particularly known for its winter weather, but it shouldn’t be an issue (they’ve held previous Stadium Series games in Los Angeles after all). The weather in Nashville for Feb. 26 may actually work out well for the game, temperature-wise. The forecast, per weather.com , predicts 35 degrees at night in Nashville, but some rain.

That’s enough weather, let’s get to the hockey. The matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators looks to be a good one, as both teams are strong playoff contenders at this point.

That should be no surprise for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs. They are once again proving they are among hockey’s elite, having amassed the third most points thus far in the entire league and in a fight for their division with the in-state rival Florida Panthers. The Lightning stars have been playing at high levels, as captain Steven Stamkos leads the team in goals (24) and total points (56), defenseman Victor Hedman is having another fabulous season and Nikita Kucherov having amassed 22 points in just 15 games after previously dealing with injuries. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is also having another fabulous season.

The Nashville Predators, with 64 points on the season, are currently sitting in a wild card spot in the Western Conference, but are within two points of second place in their division. Their team is led by defender Roman Josi and forwards Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund, all of whom have tallied 40 points or more so far this season (Forsberg leads the team in goals with 26). Goalie Juuse Saros expected to be in between the pipes for the Stadium Series.

2022 NHL Stadium Series jerseys

The Stadium Series is a special event for the NHL and the teams involved, so they typically like to show off with a new special look. That will be the case for both the Predators and Lightning.

Here is the uniform that the Nashville Predators will be wearing for the game, featuring the Predator’s nickname for their community of fans, “Smashville.”

And here is the jersey the Tampa Bay Lightning will be wearing, with their alternative nickname "Bolts" front and center: