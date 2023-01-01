The NHL Winter Classic is one of the marquee games of the NHL season, as hockey drops the puck on the new year with an outdoor game. Played since 2008, the Winter Classic takes the NHL to some of the most iconic sport stadiums in North America for a truly special experience.

The event has become so popular that the NHL has added additional outdoor games during the course of its season for what is known as the NHL Stadium Series. But the NHL Winter Classic is still the original and marquee event for professional hockey.

Learn how you can watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, taking place on January 2, right here, as well as other key things to know about the event.

How to watch 2023 NHL Winter Classic in the US

TNT is the broadcast home for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. So what TV setup do you need to tune in to the NHL Winter Classic?

As a cable network, TNT is included in most traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription packages, but it is best to make sure that your plan includes the network. The channel is also part of the lineups for many live TV streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. There are no streaming options for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic.

How to watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic in Canada

Canadian audiences can tune in to watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic on the cable channel SportsNet One.

How to watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic in the UK

The NHL Winter Classic 2023 does not appear to be available in the UK. However, we have a possible solution for that ...

How to watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic from anywhere

If you find yourself somewhere where the above options for watching the 2023 NHL Winter Classic are unavailable, there is still a way to tune in for all the hockey action — a virtual private network, or VPN for short.

A VPN lets you change your IP address, meaning you can watch TV shows and events from different regions, so even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch, you can still access those broadcasts. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

What to know about the 2023 NHL Winter Classic

When is the 2023 NHL Winter Classic? The 2023 NHL Winter Classic is being played on Monday, January 2, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT. This is different than the Winter Classic's usual New Year's Day date because with January 1 falling on a Sunday, which is, as usual, going to be dominated by the NFL.

Who is playing in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic? Facing off in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic are the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins. This is the fourth time the Bruins are playing in the Winter Classic and the third time for the Penguins. The Penguins are off to a good start this season, they are tied for third in their division, with captain Sidney Crosby leading them in goals and assists and goaltender Tristan Jarry is off to a solid start on the season. The Pens have won eight of their last 10 games. The Bruins, meanwhile, have been the best team in the NHL to date. They lead the league in points with 54, have the fourth-ranked goal scorer in the league in David Pastrnak (22) and, statistically speaking, the best goaltender in the league in Linus Ullmark. The Penguins and Bruins have played one time already this season, with the Bruins winning 6-5 in overtime.

Where is the 2023 NHL Winter Classic? For the first time, the NHL Winter Classic is going back to a stadium it has previously been held at, with Fenway Park in Boston serving as the location for the 2023 edition of the outdoor game. Fenway Park previously hosted the Winter Classic in 2010.

Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 NHL Winter Classic jersey

Check out the special jerseys that the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to be wearing for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic:

Fresh fit for the #WinterClassic 💯Details on our new sweaters: https://t.co/6LzRaTRVV5 pic.twitter.com/vFb9tKErORNovember 25, 2022 See more

Boston Bruins 2023 NHL Winter Classic jersey

And now here are the Boston Bruins 2023 NHL Winter Classic jersey: