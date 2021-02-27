What's on TV for Saturday, February 27

Sports fans have a few options tonight when it comes to what to watch with both NHL and NBA games both on tonight. The CW’s new show Superman & Lois is on tonight at 8pm EST, and on NBC, Young Rock is trying to ask a girl out to a wrestling match.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Florida Panthers. Tonight's game is being played from BB&T Center, the home of the Panthers.

Watch at 7pm EST on FOX Sports

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Brooklyn Nets in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Nets, Barclays Center.

Watch at 8:30pm EST

My 600lb Life

Tonight on a new episode of My 600lb Life, we’re taking another look at Isaac, now with deleted scenes. Isaac stepped up to raise his siblings after his mother suffered a rehabilitating stroke; however, while learning to cook for his family he also learned to do some comfort eating.

Watch at 8pm EST on TLC

It Was Always You

If you're in the mood for a sappy romantic movie the Hallmark Channel has you covered. Truth be told it always has you covered, but tonight it's debuting a new movie, It Was Always You. The movie follows the story of a woman named Elizabeth whose engagement plans are thrown into disarray when her fiancée's free-spirited brother David returns home.

Watch at 9pm EST on Hallmark

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live has been putting out some pretty solid live studio shows over the past few weeks. Tonight's show will feature something a bit unusual: the host is also the musical guest. Nick Jonas is making his debut as an SNL host tonight and is simultaneously having his second solo musical guest appearance on the show.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on NBC