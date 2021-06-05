What's on TV for Saturday, June 5

The Boston Bruins are hitting the ice against the New York Islanders in Game 4 of the East Division second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight. The second season of The Family Man arrives on Prime Video today, and the Fixer Upper team helps a family with two adopted girls put together their dream home.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tonight the Boston Bruins are hitting the ice against the New York Islanders in Game 4 of the East Division second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Watch at 7:15pm EDT on NBC

The Family Man

The global espionage thriller The Family Man returns for a second season. Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) has quit TASC and works in the private sector to spend more time with the family. A powerful new enemy forces him to return. Srikant has to now uncover and thwart a dangerous coalition between an old foe and a dormant group of militants. But the danger is much closer to home. This time around, nobody is safe!

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Fixer Upper

On a new episode of Fixer Upper tonight, a couple adopted two girls and are hoping to find a house where their family can have space to grow. With the help of Ella and Emmie, Chip takes on the girls' bedroom.

Watch at 9pm EDT on DIY

Vikings

Tonight on a new episode of Vikings, in Iceland, Ubbe learns the truth about Kjetill and has a difficult decision to make. Meanwhile, back in Norway, the battle against the Rus has had grave consequences.

Watch at 8pm EDT on History

Feel Good: Season 2

As Mae tries to reconnect with George — and herself — after her relapse, she begins to realize she'll have to face her past in order to move forward.

Watch anytime on Netflix