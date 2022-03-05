What's on TV for Saturday, March 5

Top Picks Tonight

It's the final regular season Saturday of the college basketball season

Oscar Isaac is hosting an all new Saturday Night Live

Lebron James and the Lakers take on Steph Curry and the Warriors

College Basketball

The final Saturday of the college basketball regular season comes to a close, headlined by the final game of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor Stadium against arch rival UNC.

Other college basketball games to watch on this busy Saturday include No. 14 Arkansas vs No. 13 Tennessee, No. 21 Texas vs No. 6 Kansas and No. 16 USC vs No. 17 UCLA.

Watch Arkansas vs Tennessee at noon on ESPN.

Watch Texas vs Kansas at 4 pm ET on ESPN.

Watch North Carolina vs Duke at 6 pm on ESPN.

Watch USC vs UCLA at 10 pm on ESPN.

Saturday Night Live

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac hosts Saturday Night Live for the first time, with musical guest Charlie XCX.

Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Lakers, Crypto.com Arena.

Watch Warriors vs Lakers at 8:30 pm ET on ABC.

MLS Soccer

Tonight the Charlotte FC is taking on the Los Angeles Galaxy in some MLS soccer. Tonight's game is being played from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Watch at 7:30 pm ET on Fox.

The Great Chocolate Showdown

On a new episode of The Great Chocolate Showdown, the remaining bakers create centerpieces out of ordinary cupcakes.

Watch The Great Chocolate Showdown at 8 pm ET on The CW.