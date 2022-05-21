What's on TV for Saturday, May 21
Top picks tonight
NBA playoffs
The NBA playoffs continue, as game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics tips off in Boston.
Watch Heat vs Celtics at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on ESPN.
NHL playoffs
The second round of the NHL playoffs continue, with the Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues series getting the lone spotlight on Saturday for its game 3.
Watch Avalanche vs Blues at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on TNT.
Saturday Night Live
The season finale of Saturday Night Live is here, with Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne set to host and Japanese Breakfast serving as the musical guest.
Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC.
Preakness
The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, takes place on Saturday.
Watch the Preakness starting at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT on NBC.
Would I Lie to You?
Stories from guest stars Brooke Shields, Sal Vulcano, Amber Ruffin and Ayad Akthar as they try to fool host Aasif Mandvi and team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees, as well as each other.
Watch Would I Lie to You at 8:30 pm ET/PT on The CW.
Louisiana Law
Tonight on a new Louisiana Law, wildlife agents question a hunter with something to hide and notice damning evidence on his person. A group of youths shooting ducks from a moving boat are caught in the act.
Watch Louisiana Law at 8 pm ET/PT on Discovery.
