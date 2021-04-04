What's on TV for Sunday, April 4

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

American Idol

Tonight on a brand new episode of American Idol, the contestants will showcase their talent by performing duets with surprise celebrity guests for a chance to make it to live shows.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Tonight on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, it's Zoey's 30th birthday, but before she can celebrate properly she must confront her unresolved feelings for the men in her life.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

It's time for the Screen Actors Guild Awards! Tonight's broadcast honors the top achievements in film and TV performances of 2020.

Watch at 9pm EDT on TBS and TNT

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Dallas Stars are taking on the Carolina Hurricanes. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Hurricanes, PNC Arena.

Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC Sports

The Food That Built America

Ever wonder about the History behind your food? Tonight the History channel is airing a special on the food that built America, tonight's focus: The godfathers of fast food.

Watch at 9pm EDT on History