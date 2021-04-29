What's on TV for Thursday, April 29

Tonight is night 1 of the NFL Draft, with the first 32 selections scheduled to be made. The Florida Panthers are hitting the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 8pm EDT, and Ben tries to gain the trust of an unlikely ally on a new episode of Manifest tonight.

NFL Draft

It's time for the NFL Draft! Tonight the first 32 selections are made on Day 1 in Cleveland. The Jaguars, Jets, 49ers, Falcons, Bengals and Dolphins own the first six picks.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Florida Panthers are hitting the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is being played from the home of the Blackhawks, United Center.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC Sports

Manifest

On a new episode of Manifest tonight, Michaela's premonition leads her to pursue a fugitive. Ben tries to gain the trust of an unlikely ally. Olive's relationship with Levi leads to a fascinating discovery.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

United States of Al

Tonight on a new episode of United States of Al, Riley, Art and Vanessa attempt to help Al feel better when he becomes homesick for his family and traditions.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on CBS

Top Chef

Today on Top Chef, Amar Santana joins Padma for this week's Quickfire Challenge honoring Mother's Day and one of Portland's nicknames "City of Roses."

Watch at 8pm EDT on Bravo

Last Man Standing

Tonight on a new episode of Last Man Standing Kristin and Ryan go head-to-head in a business negotiation for Outdoor Man that puts their marriage in a sticky situation.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX