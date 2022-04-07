What's on TV for Thursday, April 7

Top picks tonight

MLB baseball

It's Opening Day for the 2022 MLB baseball season. The season will get underway with the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves hosting the Cincinnati Reds.

Watch Reds vs Braves at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPN2.

Grey's Anatomy

On a new Grey's Anatomy, Bailey is on edge when an accreditation council stops by Grey Sloan to review the residency program, while Richard sets an assessment of his own for the same day. Meanwhile, Nick returns to Seattle to perform a first-of-its-kind operation with Meredith.

Watch Grey's Anatomy at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Law & Order

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime are all airing new episodes tonight, but things kick off with a brand new Law & Order. Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the murder of a congressional candidate. Price and Maroun contend with an extremist plot hellbent on thwarting the candidate's agenda by any means necessary.

Watch Law & Order at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Dropout

On the finale of The Dropout, in the wake of the Wall Street Journal article, Elizabeth and Sunny face a reckoning.

Watch The Dropout anytime on Hulu.

Station 19

Tonight on a new Station 19, Andy deals with the aftermath of a trauma. The episode will feature Kim Raver, Jaicy Elliott and Josh Randall as guest stars.

Watch Station 19 at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Return to Space

Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.

Watch Return to Space anytime on Netflix.

MasterChef: Junior

On a new MasterChef: Junior, Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay, joins as a guest judge, as the panel challenges the remaining 13 young home cooks to make one of their favorite treats: donuts.

Watch MasterChef: Junior at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.