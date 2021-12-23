What's on TV for Thursday, Dec. 23

Top Picks Tonight

The San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans face off on Thursday Night Football

Happy Festivus! Celebrate by watching the classic Seinfeld episode "The Strike"

A Christmas classic, Santa Claus Is Comin to Town , airs on ABC

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

In a game with big playoff implications, the San Francisco 49ers travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

Seinfeld

Dec. 23 has become known among all Seinfeld fans as the day to celebrate Festivus, the made-up holiday featured in the season 9 episode "The Strike." It is one of the best and most popular episodes of Seinfeld, and is available to stream and will air on cable as well.

Watch Seinfeld, "The Strike," any time on Netflix or at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Ready to get in the Christmas spirit? ABC is airing the 1970 classic Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town tonight. Fred Astaire and Mickey Rooney are among those who lend their voices to this holiday tale, which explains the legend of Santa Claus and how he began delivering toys to children on Christmas.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

The Voice coach and Emmy and Grammy Award-winning talk show host Kelly Clarkson hosts a holiday special featuring music performances, exciting duets and special guests.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

CMA Country Christmas

Tonight, ABC is airing the CMA Country Christmas. Country Music Association has revealed performers for its 12th annual holiday special, CMA Country Christmas. First-time hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce will be joined by Jimmie Allen.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

College Basketball

Tonight, Central Connecticut State is taking on Rutgers in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Jersey Mike's Arena.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Patrick's trip to a cabin in the woods during Christmastime results in an unexpected but significant outcome.

Watch anytime on Netflix.