What's on TV for Thursday, Jan. 20

Top Picks Tonight

The series premiere of the new Freeform series Single Drunk Female

Rollins and Velasco are drawn into a complicated web of secrets on a new Law & Order: SVU

On a new Ghosts , the ghost of Hetty's husband threatens an event at the B&B

Single Drunk Female

A brand new series on Freeform, Single Drunk Female stars Sofia Black-D'Elia as Samantha Fink, who after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown is forced to move back home with her overbearing mother to sober up and avoid jail time.

Watch the first two episodes of Single Drunk Female at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

When a popular fighter doesn't show up for the biggest bout of the year, Rollins and Velasco are drawn into a complicated web of secrets on a new Law & Order: SVU. Later, McGrath confides in Benson.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Ghosts

Tonight on a new Ghosts, just as Sam and Jay are set to host a friend's wedding that could get their B&B business off the ground, the ghost of Hetty's husband, Elias Woodstone, tries to ruin it.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

Tonight on a new Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, the ladies are cordially invited by Martin the Butler to a movie night that unexpectedly turns the spotlight back on them.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

United States of Al

On a new United States of Al, Art grows concerned when Al gets hooked on playing poker, misses a class and is late for work. Also, Lizzie and Brett's relationship grows stronger, but she struggles with dating again.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Blacklist

On a new Blacklist, a spate of coordinated attacks on Red's lieutenants puts Dembe in imminent danger, prompting him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Royal Treatment

New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love — or duty — prevail?

Watch anytime on Netflix

Bull

On a new Bull, the TAC team finds itself in a tense and unprecedented situation when Bull faces off against Marissa and her new boss in court, following her departure from the company.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.