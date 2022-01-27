What's on TV for Thursday, Jan. 27

Rafael Nadal competes in the Men's semifinals of the Australian Open tonight.

Top Picks Tonight

The 2022 Australian Open has reached the men's semifinals, where Rafael Nadal faces Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas goes up against Daniil Medvedev

Sam crashes a birthday party on the latest episode of Single Drunk Female

A new episode of Young Sheldon sees the young genius make friends at college

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

Australian Open

The men's semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open take place tonight. Matches are Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev.

Watch the Australian Open men's semifinals starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Single Drunk Female

On a new episode of Single Drunk Female, Sam tries to win over Brit by making amends at her birthday party. Unfortunately, Sam wasn't invited. Also, Sam's probation officer stops by.

Watch Single Drunk Female at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

Young Sheldon

Tonight on a new Young Sheldon, Sheldon makes friends with his dorm neighbors. Also, George Sr. learns his job is in jeopardy.

Watch Young Sheldon at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Women's College Basketball

Top-ranked South Carolina takes on their SEC rivals No. 24 Ole Miss from Columbia, S.C., tonight.

Watch Ole Miss vs South Carolina at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Call Me Kat

Tonight on a new Call Me Kat, Oscar attempts multiple surprises to celebrate Kat's 40th birthday, including meeting his mother. Meanwhile, Max tries to figure out why he continually strikes out with women.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Walker

On a new Walker, when hears that Serano is out on bail, Dan panics and asks Liam for help. Liam doesn't trust Dan, but Dan makes him a tempting offer that would put Serano behind bars for good.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.