How to watch Australian Open 2024: live stream tennis semi-finals online

The Australian Open 2024 has been another tournament to remember, running the gamut of ludicrous late finishes, stunning upsets and the unstoppable marches of defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka into the semi-finals. The men's and women's singles are down to the last four, and first up it's the latter on Thursday, January 25.

You can watch the Australian Open 2024 semi-finals in the US, UK and for FREE in Australia on 9Now. But don't worry if you're abroad while it's on because you can watch Australian Open 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The women's singles has been a tale of two halves. It's been chaos in top half, with Qinwin Zheng the only seed left. Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska has knocked out three seeds already, including former major winners Marketa Vondrousova and Victoria Azarenka. In the bottom half, US Open champion Coco Gauff and defending Aussie champ Aryna Sabalenka have enjoyed serene progress thus far.

The men's singles is a smorgasbord of the elite, with Novak Djokovic looking increasingly imperious after struggling in his opening two rounds. The Serbian grand slam glutton faces big-hitting fourth seed Jannik Sinner. Third seed Daniil Medvedev is the marathon man after plenty of late finishes and another five-setter in the last eight. He plays Alexander Zverev, who bested Carlos Alcaraz in the quarters.

If you're not sure of your best options for getting a semi-final live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch Australian Open 2024 online from anywhere in the world.

Matches worth watching on Thursday, January 24

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka is the biggie. Third seed against second seed, and defending champion, this was earmarked as match of the tournament as soon as the draw put them in the same section. That match is followed by the second women's semi-final between 12th seed Qinwen Zheng and Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska.

Approximate times below. Gauff vs Sabalenka won't start before 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT and Zheng vs Yastremska will follow it on Rod Laver Arena.

SF1: Gauff vs Sabalenka : 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT / 8.30 am UK / 7.30 pm AEDT

: 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT / 8.30 am UK / 7.30 pm AEDT SF2: Zheng vs Yastremska: follows the above match

How to watch Australian Open 2024 for free

If you're in Australia, you can watch Australian Open matches for FREE. Semi-final match-ups are expected to start at around 7.30 pm AEDT, assuming there are no delays.

You can tune in to Channel 9 or the streaming service 9Now, which has live streams of ongoing matches, as well as highlights for each of the matches that have already taken place.

If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch Australian Open tennis from abroad.

How to watch Australian Open 2024 in the US

The Australian Open 2024 semi-finals will take place on Thursday, January 25 with an expected start time of 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT in he US.

Our top recommendation for catching Gauff vs Sabalenka and Zhenv vs Yastremska would be to use the streaming service ESPN Plus. It's covering every single serve, smash and volley of the tournament and, according to ESPN, its streaming service "will stream all rounds on all courts live". Simple!

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year for a subscription, but many people sign up via the Disney Bundle, which offers it alongside Hulu and Disney Plus from just $14.99 per month.

If you have cable, then you'll also be able to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka live on ESPN2. Alternatively, stream ESPN2 through various live TV streaming services.

DirecTV offers it in its Entertainment package for $79.99 per month (or its higher tiers), Fubo has it in the basic Pro package at $79.99 per month (or through its 7-day free trial), and Sling TV has it in its Orange plan from $40 per month (or its Orange + Blue package which is $55 per month) and half-price for your first month.

How to watch Australian Open 2024 in the UK

To watch Australian Open matches in the UK, you'll have to have either Eurosport on your TV package or to sign up to Discovery Plus.

For the latter, you'll need the Standard Discovery Plus plan (as opposed to Basic), which costs £6.99 a month and has no annual option (something that's worth emphasizing, seeing as the Basic plan does offer an annual option, but won't let you watch the tennis).

How to watch Australian Open 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Australian Open 2024 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

All you need to know about Australian Open 2024

When do the Australian Open semi-finals take place? The women's singles semi-finals will happen one after the other from 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT / 8.30 am UK / 7.30 pm AEDT on Thursday, January 25. The men then get their turn from 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT / 8.30 am UK / 7.30 pm AEDT on Friday, January 26. Women's finals day is Saturday, January 27, with the men's showpiece on Sunday, January 28.

What are our predictions for the women's semi-finals? Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka is unquestionably the tie of the day, perhaps even of the tournament. The American leads the head-to-head record 4-2, their most recent contest coming in Gauff's three-set victory in the 2023 US Open final. Sabalenka, however, has more than just revenge going in her favor – the Belarusian is yet to drop a set in Melbourne for the loss of only 16 games in her five victories thus far. The big hitter is flying starts as a marginal favorite. Qinwen Zheng vs Dayana Yastremska is a battle between grand slam experience and form. Zheng, who reached the last eight at the 2023 US Open, is the last remaining seed in the chaotic top half of the draw and currently sits at a career-high 15th in the world. Yastremska, meanwhile, had to qualify – this will be her ninth match of the tournament – and has already knocked out three seeds, including former major winners Victoria Azarenka and Marketa Vondrousova. Zheng's grade makes her a slight favorite, but a three-setter looks likely.