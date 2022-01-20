How to watch 'Single Drunk Female' online anywhere in the world

Want to watch Single Drunk Female online anywhere in the world? Here's how.

Single Drunk Female is a brand new comedy series from Simone Finch (The Conners). It follows Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia) who is forced to move back in with her so-called "smother" Carol (Ally Sheedy) after a pretty embarrassing public breakdown.

Moving back in with mom allows the twenty-something to avoid jail time and restart her life back in Greater Boston. There, Samantha picks up a job at a grocery store and starts running into the ghosts of her past life before moving out to New York.

With her former bestie now dating her ex, Samantha sets out to figure out her best life whilst avoiding the triggers that made her start drinking in the first place.

How to watch 'Single Drunk Female' online in the US

Single Drunk Female premieres on Thursday, Jan. 20 on Freeform at 10 pm ET, with new episodes arriving weekly.

If you want to stream Single Drunk Female, you can either watch them on Freeform's website, or you'll find new episodes on Hulu the day after they air on Freeform. The first episode will be available on Jan. 21.

There is a handy way to watch all your favorite shows, including—Single Drunk Female—online from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're away from home.

How to watch 'Single Drunk Female' in the UK

Single Drunk Female does not have a confirmed UK release date at the time of writing.

However, the show is scheduled to release on Disney Plus in Australia on Jan. 26, so we'd expect it'll come to the same place in the UK later this year.