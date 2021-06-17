What's on TV for Thursday, June 17

The swimming finals in men's 100m and 800m freestyle are tonight! Season 2 of Dave arrives on Hulu tonight, and Hope, Josie and Lizzie are forced to find their way out of a sci-fi nightmare on a new episode of Legacies.

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

Tonight the 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue with the swimming finals in men's 100m and 800m freestyle, and 200m breaststroke; and women's 200m butterfly on Day 5 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC Sports

DAVE: Season 2

Dave knows he’s destined for rap superstardom - but at what cost? With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Legacies

Tonight on a new episode of Legacies, Stuck in a hallucination, Hope, Josie and Lizzie are forced to find their way out of a sci-fi nightmare. Elsewhere, Alaric sends MG, Kaleb and Jed on a team-building mission.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW.

Million Dollar Listing New York

On a new episode of Million Dollar Listing New York, as New Yorkers return to the City, Ryan reveals major news that he's opening his own brokerage, SERHANT.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Bravo

Black Summer: Season 2

Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Conan

Conan is back to doing live shows. Tonight on a brand new episode he welcomes Mila Kunis.

Watch at 11pm EDT on TBS