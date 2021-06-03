What's on TV for Thursday, June 3

Finn and Phoebe are busy planning their wedding tonight on a new episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Michaela has to make a difficult decision regarding Saanvi's secret tonight on a new episode of Manifest, and the chefs are cooking with ingredients from Chipotle tonight on a new episode of Top Chef.

Station 19

Tonight on a new episode of Station 19, Maya addresses some unresolved family issues, and the crew takes matters into their own hands when faced with a life-or-death moment on scene.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

On a new episode of SVU tonight, Fin and Phoebe make wedding plans, while Benson and Rollins try to help a homeless single mother who's being trafficked in exchange for safe housing.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Manifest

On a new episode of Manifest tonight, he consequences of Ben's actions tests his marriage and sends Grace reeling. Meanwhile, Michaela makes a difficult decision regarding Saanvi's secret.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Grey's Anatomy

It's wedding day for Maggie and Winston tonight on a new episode of Grey's Anatomy. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Night of the Kings

A young man is sent to “La Maca,” a prison in the middle of the Ivorian forest ruled by its inmates. As tradition goes with the rising of the red moon, he is designated by the Boss to be the new “Roman” and must tell a story to the other prisoners. Learning what fate awaits him, he begins to narrate the mystical life of the legendary outlaw named “Zama King” and has no choice but to make his story last until dawn.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Top Chef

Tonight on Top Chef the theme is chipotle. Tom, Gail and Richard Blais join Padma for the Quickfire Challenge where the chefs must go head-to-head to satisfy the judges' cravings with a dish featuring Chipotle's 53 real ingredients.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Bravo