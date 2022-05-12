What's on TV for Thursday, May 12

Top picks tonight

Grey's Anatomy

On a new Grey's Anatomy tonight a former patient of Link's, Simon, is in the ER with his pregnant wife; and Bailey receives an offer from Nick.

Watch Grey's Anatomy at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC

Young Sheldon

Tonight on Young Sheldon, as the church congregation gossips about Georgie, Missy stands up for her brother, and Sheldon is distracted by the family drama.

Watch Young Sheldon at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Law & Order: SVU

On an all new Law & Order: SVU, when the only evidence in a crime is a church confession, Carisi must find another way to prove his suspect guilty. Benson agrees to meet with an old friend seeking to make amends for past transgressions.

Watch Law & Order: SVU at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Big Sky

Tonight on a brand new episode of Big Sky, a concerned Jenny searches for Travis while Scarlett, desperate to protect her daughter, Phoebe, makes an unexpected phone call that could change the course of more than one life.

Watch Big Sky at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

NBA playoffs

There are a pair of potentially series clinching games tonight in the NBA playoffs. Here is the full schedule:

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN

NHL playoffs

Four game 6s tonight as NHL playoffs first round action continues. Here's the full schedule:

Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT

Toronto Maples Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TBS

Minnesota Wild vs St. Louis Blues, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on TNT

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on TBS