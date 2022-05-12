What's on TV for Thursday, May 12
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
Grey's Anatomy
On a new Grey's Anatomy tonight a former patient of Link's, Simon, is in the ER with his pregnant wife; and Bailey receives an offer from Nick.
Watch Grey's Anatomy at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC
Young Sheldon
Tonight on Young Sheldon, as the church congregation gossips about Georgie, Missy stands up for her brother, and Sheldon is distracted by the family drama.
Watch Young Sheldon at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.
Law & Order: SVU
On an all new Law & Order: SVU, when the only evidence in a crime is a church confession, Carisi must find another way to prove his suspect guilty. Benson agrees to meet with an old friend seeking to make amends for past transgressions.
Watch Law & Order: SVU at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.
Big Sky
Tonight on a brand new episode of Big Sky, a concerned Jenny searches for Travis while Scarlett, desperate to protect her daughter, Phoebe, makes an unexpected phone call that could change the course of more than one life.
Watch Big Sky at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.
NBA playoffs
There are a pair of potentially series clinching games tonight in the NBA playoffs. Here is the full schedule:
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN
NHL playoffs
Four game 6s tonight as NHL playoffs first round action continues. Here's the full schedule:
Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT
Toronto Maples Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TBS
Minnesota Wild vs St. Louis Blues, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on TNT
Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on TBS
