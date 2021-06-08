What's on TV for Tuesday, June 8
By Emily Price
The Olympic diving semifinals are tonight!
Leading up to the Olympics, the diving semifinals in women's springboard and men's platform are both happening tonight. The auditions continue tonight for the new season of America’s Got Talent, and teams put a mini figure to the test on a stunt action scene tonight on a new episode of LEGO Masters.
📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide
🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk
2021 U.S. Olympic Trials
The Olympics are almost upon us. Tonight is the diving semifinals in women's springboard and men's platform. The event is being broadcast live from IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC Sports
America's Got Talent
Tonight the auditions continue for the new season of America's Got Talent. Once again Simon Cowell is at the judges' table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews.
Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC
LEGO Masters
LEGO Masters is back! Tonight teams put a stunt "minifigure" to the test in an explosive stunt action scene. The duos must think carefully and strategically to craft an immersive build filled with slime, water, glitter.
Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX
The Flash
Tonight on a new episode of The Flash, Cisco and Kamila tell the team they are leaving Central City. However, Barry, Iris and Caitlin don't have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider strikes.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
Superman & Lois
Tonight on a new episode of Superman & Lois, Lois, Chrissy and Clark team up to piece together the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Botched
On a new episode of Botched tonight, A female firefighter with 15 failed breast surgeries turns to Dr. Dubrow for help while Dr. Nassif investigates a nasal anomaly in a man who believes his nose was deformed in utero.
Watch at 9pm EDT on E!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.