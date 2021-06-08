What's on TV for Tuesday, June 8

Leading up to the Olympics, the diving semifinals in women's springboard and men's platform are both happening tonight. The auditions continue tonight for the new season of America’s Got Talent, and teams put a mini figure to the test on a stunt action scene tonight on a new episode of LEGO Masters.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

The Olympics are almost upon us. Tonight is the diving semifinals in women's springboard and men's platform. The event is being broadcast live from IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC Sports

America's Got Talent

Tonight the auditions continue for the new season of America's Got Talent. Once again Simon Cowell is at the judges' table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

LEGO Masters

LEGO Masters is back! Tonight teams put a stunt "minifigure" to the test in an explosive stunt action scene. The duos must think carefully and strategically to craft an immersive build filled with slime, water, glitter.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Flash

Tonight on a new episode of The Flash, Cisco and Kamila tell the team they are leaving Central City. However, Barry, Iris and Caitlin don't have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider strikes.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Superman & Lois

Tonight on a new episode of Superman & Lois, Lois, Chrissy and Clark team up to piece together the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Botched

On a new episode of Botched tonight, A female firefighter with 15 failed breast surgeries turns to Dr. Dubrow for help while Dr. Nassif investigates a nasal anomaly in a man who believes his nose was deformed in utero.

Watch at 9pm EDT on E!