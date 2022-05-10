What's on TV for Tuesday, May 10

Top picks tonight

This Is Us

The countdown to the series finale of This Is Us continues. In the latest episode, the big three make a plan for Rebecca.

Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Naomi

The Naomi season finale is a two parter. On the the first episode, after having visions from her brief time on Earth-29, Naomi seeks the advice of her protectors; Naomi receives a special gift from Akira and sets off on a road trip with Annabelle to search for a specific place from a new vision.

Then on the second episode, Naomi must make a decision to protect those she loves most, but in the end, Naomi needs those closest to her to battle a powerful being that has been hunting her since birth.

Watch Naomi starting at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

NBA playoffs

Two more games of the NBA playoffs second round are on tonight, with each series tied up at two games a piece heading into critical game 5s. Here's the full schedule:

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TNT

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on TNT

NHL playoffs

First round action of the NHL playoffs continue with a quartet of games. Here's the full schedule:

Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maples Leafs, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on ESPN2

St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN2

Young Rock

Tonight's new episode of Young Rock is set in Hawaii in1984. On the day of the Brawl-B-Q, Rocky's relationship with partner Tony Atlas hits a breaking point. Dewey becomes the object of multiple school crushes.

Watch Young Rock at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Holey Moley

Tonight on Holey Moley, in another high-stakes evening of mini-golf, this week's contestants compete for the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals as they cast a line at The Fishing Hole.

Watch Holey Moley at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Mr. Mayor

Tonight on a new Mr. Mayor, tensions rise as Titi B.'s petition to recall Mayor Bremer gains traction. Jayden panics over having to side with Arpi against Neil.

Watch Mr. Mayor at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, when a young boy comes into the hospital with a rare disease which leaves his bones incredibly fragile, Cade's father, Ian, scrubs in to assist in the surgery, leaving Cade all on her own.

Watch The Resident at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.