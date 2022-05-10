What's on TV for Tuesday, May 10
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
This Is Us
The countdown to the series finale of This Is Us continues. In the latest episode, the big three make a plan for Rebecca.
Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.
Naomi
The Naomi season finale is a two parter. On the the first episode, after having visions from her brief time on Earth-29, Naomi seeks the advice of her protectors; Naomi receives a special gift from Akira and sets off on a road trip with Annabelle to search for a specific place from a new vision.
Then on the second episode, Naomi must make a decision to protect those she loves most, but in the end, Naomi needs those closest to her to battle a powerful being that has been hunting her since birth.
Watch Naomi starting at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.
NBA playoffs
Two more games of the NBA playoffs second round are on tonight, with each series tied up at two games a piece heading into critical game 5s. Here's the full schedule:
Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TNT
Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on TNT
NHL playoffs
First round action of the NHL playoffs continue with a quartet of games. Here's the full schedule:
Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maples Leafs, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on ESPN2
St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN2
Young Rock
Tonight's new episode of Young Rock is set in Hawaii in1984. On the day of the Brawl-B-Q, Rocky's relationship with partner Tony Atlas hits a breaking point. Dewey becomes the object of multiple school crushes.
Watch Young Rock at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.
Holey Moley
Tonight on Holey Moley, in another high-stakes evening of mini-golf, this week's contestants compete for the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals as they cast a line at The Fishing Hole.
Watch Holey Moley at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.
Mr. Mayor
Tonight on a new Mr. Mayor, tensions rise as Titi B.'s petition to recall Mayor Bremer gains traction. Jayden panics over having to side with Arpi against Neil.
Watch Mr. Mayor at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC.
The Resident
Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, when a young boy comes into the hospital with a rare disease which leaves his bones incredibly fragile, Cade's father, Ian, scrubs in to assist in the surgery, leaving Cade all on her own.
Watch The Resident at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
