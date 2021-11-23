What's on TV for Tuesday, Nov. 23

Michelle is introducing the men to her students on The Bachelorette tonight; the Top nine highest artists are revealed as safe by America's votes on The Voice; and Kit hires a surgical coach to watch over Bell and Raptor on a new episode of The Resident.

College Basketball

Tonight is the Maui Invitational semifinal from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Bachelorette

Tonight on a new episode of The Bachelorette, with hometowns on the horizon, Michelle enlists the help of some incredibly tough critics to design and lead the dates this week — her own fifth-grade students.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Voice

Tonight on a new episode of The Voice, the Top nine highest artists are revealed as safe by America's votes while the bottom two compete in the Instant Save. Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton perform with their individual teams.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Holly Hobbie season 3

After her dad gets into a car accident, Holly launches a social media career to help pay for his medical bills. At first, Holly loves her newfound fame: she’s gaining followers, making money and is her own boss! Although social media begins to pay well, Holly begins to experience the consequences of living so much of her life online. Holly finds the more she focuses on posting, the less time she has to make actual music. Things go from bad to worse when Holly’s new career distances her from her friends. As Holly realizes the impact she has on her younger fans, she begins to discover that with great fame comes great responsibility.



Holly finds herself torn when she’s pulled between friends, family, her boyfriend and her career all at once! Holly starts confronting big questions about whether she can have it all. Can she be a supportive friend if she is truly dedicated to her music career? Can Holly break out as great musician if she’s held back by her life in Collinsville? Just when Holly thinks she’s got a grasp on things, she’s forced to choose between family or her career when a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself.

Watch anytime on Hulu.

Queens

Tonight on a new episode of Queens, as the ladies prepare to shoot their first music video in nearly two decades, Brianna has a hard time maintaining a work-life balance. Meanwhile, Lil Muffin works to reestablish her career and Jill continues to manage her public image.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, Kit hires a surgical coach to watch over Bell and Raptor and help them brush up on their skills.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Riverdale

Tonight on a new Riverdale, a vengeful spirit from folklore, La Llorona arrives in Rivervale to terrorize the rainy town. Betty and Toni find themselves in the specter's path and must seek Cheryl's help to protect them.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.