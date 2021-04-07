What's on TV for Wednesday, April 7

Tonight the Montreal Canadiens are hitting the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Group B returns to the stage tonight on The Masked Singer, and Netflix is dropping a new tribute to Dolly Parton, this year's MusiCares Person of the Year.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Montreal Canadiens are hitting the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tonight's game will be played from the home of the Canadians, Scotiabank Arena.

Watch at 7:30pm EDT on NBC Sports

The Masked Singer

Tonight on The Masked Singer, Group B returns to the stage and the remaining singers battle it out for a spot in the "Super Eight." Adding to the suspense, another wildcard enters the competition with the hope of stealing a spot from one of the competitors.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Game of Talents

On a new episode of Game of Talents, two new teams of contestants are put to the test as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing – and sometimes bizarre – hidden talents of the mystery performers.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Conners

The Conners are back tonight with a brand new episode. Becky is working double shifts and taking classes at the community college, resulting in less time with her daughter, Beverly Rose. Meanwhile, Dan decides to foster an elderly dog.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

The Wedding Coach

Bridesmaids and in-laws and mason jars, oh my! Weddings are a beautiful cause for celebration, but planning one is far from a party. After barely making it down the aisle of her own wedding, comedian Jamie Lee is on a hilarious, heartwarming mission to help six engaged couples overcome the stressful real-life challenges that pop up before and on The Big Day.

Watch anytime on Netflix