What's on TV for Wednesday, Dec. 1

The Rockefeller Center tree lighting is tonight!

New Masked Singer ! The final two singers from "Group A" perform solo

The Goldbergs : Adam finally receives news that he has been accepted into NYU

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Tonight NBC, once again, heralds the arrival of the holidays with a dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and... the lighting of the world's most famous Christmas tree.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Candified: Home for the Holidays

The challenge — create a life-size house made of candy! Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life, just in time for the holidays.

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Goldbergs

Tonight on a new episode of The Goldbergs, after weeks of waiting, Adam finally receives news that he has been accepted into NYU. It doesn't take long before he comes back down to earth with a bump when he learns Brea has been accepted into her dream school, Brown.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Adrienne

This HBO feature documentary directed by Andy Ostroy — the late Adrienne Shelly’s husband — is a celebration of the life and work of the actor, filmmaker, wife and mother and a personal exploration of grief.

Watch anytime on HBO Max

The Wonder Years

Tonight on a new The Wonder Years, Dean can't wait to spend Christmas with his older brother Bruce when he returns home from Vietnam. But adjusting to life back in Montgomery comes with unexpected challenges for Bruce.

Watch at 8:30 pm EDT on ABC

The Masked Singer

Tonight on a new Masked Singer, the final two singers from "Group A" perform solo, and then with celebrity duet partners Jesse McCartney and Michael Bolton, before one is unmasked and sent home.

Watch at 8 pm EDT on FOX

The Power of Dog

Powerful new film, The Power of the Dog, is a suspense-filled, turn-of-the-century Western from director Jane Campion (The Piano). It sees domineering but charismatic, rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) inspire fear and awe in those around him. When his brother George (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife, Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

Watch anytime on Netflix