What's on TV for Wednesday, March 3

Tonight The Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Houston Rockets. FOX has a new episode of Name That Tune, and ABC has new episodes of both The Conners and The Goldbergs tonight.

And if you’re in the mood for a movie rather than a TV show tonight Netflix is dropping Moxie today, a new Original film starring Amy Poehler.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Brooklyn Nets take on the Houston Rockets in a little basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Rockets, Toyota Center.

Watch at 7:45pm EST on ESPN

Name That Tune

Games shows can be a great way to take your mind off of things. If you're in need of a little brain break, tonight there's a brand new episode of Name That Tune. If you haven't watched before, two players race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

The Goldbergs

Tonight on a new episode of The Goldbergs, Beverly is thrilled to have co-workers for the first time and sets out to make them all love her. To her dismay, it's more difficult to win them over than she originally thought.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

The Connors

Tonight on a new episode of The Connors, Mark is stressed out and feeling sick, so much so that he's convinced he has COVID-19. Meanwhile, Becky and Harris team up to confront Josh who has been "ghosting" Harris. Later, when Jackie visits Roseanne's grave, she finds an appalling headstone nearby.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

American Housewife

Tonight on American Housewife, Katie and Greg are concerned about what might happen to Anna-Kat if something ever happened to them. They've decided to potentially make Katherine her guardian but put her through a series of tests to make sure she'd be a good one.

Watch at 8:30pm EST

Moxie

Amy Poehler's new Netflix Original film drops today on the streamer. Inspired by her mom's rebellious past and a confident new friend, a shy 16-year-old publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Guy's Grocery Games

Tonight on a new episode of Guy's Grocery Games, Guy Fieri turns the tables on three Tournament of Champions judges, sending them games to compete in two rounds of intense COVID-safe culinary competition at home.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network