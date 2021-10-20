What's on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 20

The Boston Celtics are taking on the New York Knicks tonight; Mr. Glascott moves in next door to the Goldbergs on a new episode of The Goldbergs, and Dean is reluctant to attend the annual church lock-in on a new episode of The Wonder Years.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Boston Celtics are taking on the New York Knicks in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Madison Square Garden.

Watch at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Goldbergs

Tonight on a new episode of The Goldbergs, with Beverly's encouragement, Mr. Glascott moves in next door to the Goldbergs and slowly goes from friendly neighbor to cluelessly intrusive.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

CSI: Vegas

Tonight on CSI: Vegas, Grissom and Sara's investigation into charges against David Hodges heats up as Internal Affairs joins the hunt. Also, pressure rises for the CSI when a video game developer's body is found.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Night Teeth

A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive.

Watch Night Teeth anytime on Netflix.

The Wonder Years

Tonight on a new episode of The Wonder Years, Dean is reluctant to attend the annual church lock-in until Kim tells him it's where she got her first kiss. He enlists his friends to help him pair up with Keisa, but his plans are thwarted.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Found

After DNA tests reveal them to be cousins, three girls adopted by different American families travel to China in hopes of meeting their birth parents.

Watch Found anytime on Netflix.

Chicago Fire

On a new episode of Chicago Fire, the show's 200th, Casey makes a life-altering decision. Gallo, Ritter and Violet agree to an interview and photo shoot. Brett and Mouch launch the paramedicine program.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.