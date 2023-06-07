What's the Vanderpump Rules reunion bombshell? Fans have their theories

From the moment the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion started to air, there has been a lot of speculation about what would be revealed during the three-part special. With two of the three episodes having already aired, we can say this is perhaps one of the most explosive reunions in Bravo history.

Even with all that's been shown, Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin mentioned ahead of the reunion finale that a bombshell has yet to be seen. He told The Hollywood Reporter :

"There are revelations and developments that left even our heads spinning. We wind down the day of [filming the reunion] and then a few days later, there's yet another development. It isn't something the group witnessed at the time. So I think they're going to have to respond to it when they see it."

A tease like this has left fans racking their brains trying to figure out what could be revealed. We've taken the liberty to look at some of the most prominent theories on social media and provide some commentary from Baskin and the cast disproving or adding credibility to the suspicions.

So here's what we know about the Vanderpump Rules reunion big bombshell so far.

Does the Vanderpump Rules reunion reveal Raquel Leviss is pregnant?

Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules (Image credit: Bravo Media)

There are some viewers who question if the big reveal is that Raquel and Tom Sandoval are expecting a child together. That is certainly something that will make many join in a collective gasp given all that has been learned in terms of Scandoval. Here are just a few fan tweets speaking on that theory.

idk why i just feel like raquel is pregnant 🤨June 1, 2023 See more

Raquel’s pregnant, right? #PumpRules https://t.co/Q9xamx6HIRJune 7, 2023 See more

This pregnancy notion was debunked by Baskin in The Hollywood Reporter article, as he confirmed to his knowledge Raquel is not expecting a baby.

Does the Vanderpump Rules reunion reveal Ariana knew about Tom and Raquel from the beginning?

Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen on Vanderpump Rules (Image credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

As one fan put it, there is a notion out there that the reveal has to deal with when Ariana found out about the affair. Some actually believe Ariana may have known about Tom and Raquel cheating way before the news came out and broke the internet. These individuals even questioned whether she held onto this information and used it until it benefited her.

#PumpRules revelation theory = Ariana knew about Tom & Raquel because they ALL had a relationship, until Ariana’s life events caused her to pull back and Tom didn’t. They realized cast was leaking info, so Ariana & Lisa decided a scandal and filming would be better for the show. pic.twitter.com/WjMrSSoVkHMay 29, 2023 See more

We're going to have to say this speculation is rooted in fiction. The timeline of when Ariana has found out about the cheating has been discussed repeatedly both pre-tapping of the reunion and after, and the story has never wavered. Ariana even described when she found out about the affair in the final episode of Vanderpump Rules, now streaming on Peacock.

Does the Vanderpump Rules reunion reveal Lisa had prior knowledge of the affair?

Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules (Image credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

There has been some buzz among viewers about when star and producer Lisa Vanderpump found out about Scandoval. There are those who that argue Lisa knew about the affair prior to Ariana and remained mum on the topic. Considering how involved she is with the other cast members' lives, this theory is a bit more fathomable.

There are rumors that Lisa knew about Raquel & Tom since it started.May 27, 2023 See more

Rumors are going around that Lisa knew about the Rachel / Tom affair before it became public and paid them to do itMay 27, 2023 See more

Lisa herself responded to this fan theory with a tweet of her own denying she's known about Tom and Raquel for a lot longer than she led on.

Ok ..no I didn’t know…until a minute before you all did…I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprulesMay 27, 2023 See more

Does the Vanderpump Rules reunion reveal Tom and Raquel lied about their cheating timeline?

Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules (Image credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

To say Tom and Raquel have come off as less than truthful about their affair would be an understatement. For much of the reunion so far, their credibility has been ripped to shreds by the other castmates. Perhaps this is why many viewers believe that the bombshell news is that Tom and Raquel have been romantically involved for way longer than they initially indicated. Some are even saying that Tom may have cheated with Raquel while she was engaged to James.

going on the record before tonight's episode... i believe the big reveal is that sandoval and raquel hooked up when she was still with james. place your bets in the comments! 🍸 #pumprulesJune 7, 2023 See more

Baskin did share with The Hollywood Reporter that "the timeline evolves." While he didn't go into whether or not that meant speculation that the affair began while James and Raquel were engaged is true, we're led to believe the Tom/Raquel romance started before the guy’s night out event which was initially stated.

Be sure you catch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion part 3 on Wednesday, June 7 at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Catch the Pumped Up Edition on Peacock the next day.