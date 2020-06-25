What's on TV for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Source: Victória Kubiaki/Unsplash (Image credit: Victória Kubiaki/Unsplash)

We're so close to the weekend now we can taste it. Just one more day. One more sleep. Then it's time to ... not go out and do things. (Or if you must, wear a mask!)

The good news, insofar as there's good news these days, is that there's still plenty on television to keep us occupied. Or at least until we pass out in preparation for the next day's work.

Here's the list of what's worth watching today, from Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League — Liverpool could finally clinch things! — to Young Sheldon to Law & Order.

Read on. All times are Eastern.

Thursday's Prime Time on TV

Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 p.m.: After being released from the mental hospital, Dr. Sturgis unexpectedly breaks up with Meemaw.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel, ABC, 8 p.m.: Mini-golf lovers from around the country compete on an extreme obstacle golf course to win $25,000 and a trip to the finals on "Mt. Holey Moley." Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai host, with Stephen Curry as the resident golf pro.

Council of Dads, NBC, 8 p.m.: With a killer storm on the way, the Perry family heads for higher ground but not without complications. With Luly's help, Larry reaches out to assist his estranged daughter and granddaughter escape the storm.

Celebrity Watch Party, Fox, 8 p.m.: A Father's Day edition.

A Father's Day edition. Burden of Truth, The CW, 8 p.m.: Joanna reluctantly agrees to try to put together a class-action suit in an attempt to build a case against ClearDawn labs for the wrongful apprehension of children in Millwood. Meanwhile, Billy gets a tip from his father about a potential break in the case.

The Unicorn, CBS, 8:31 p.m.: Wade is giddy, his daughters are amused and his friends are excited when he has his first crush since becoming single again. Also, Grace and Natalie take advantage of their dad going on dates by having friends over and it starts to get out of hand.

Mom, CBS, 9:01 p.m.: Bonnie worries about her therapist, Trevor, when his life hits a serious rough patch. Also, Christy comes to Marjorie's aid when she has trouble adjusting to a new job.

Don't, ABC, 9 p.m.: The Parent Trap.

Blindspot, NBC, 9 p.m.: In an effort to stop Madeline from shipping two planes full of ZIP to the US, the the team splits up into a high-stakes undercover mission where they intercept Madeline's son. Meanwhile, Madeline interrogates an old ally to get information on Kurt and the team.

Labor of Love, Fox, 9 p.m.: This week — you've got babies!

In the Dark, 9 p.m., The CW: With stakes high for everyone, Murphy, Jess, Felix, Max and Dean must each contend with the fallout following an attempt to cut off Nia's supply and take her down.

Broke, CBS, 9:30 p.m.: Sammy's birthday party location suddenly falls through. The family rushes to set up the celebration in the backyard; Javier and Elizabeth decide to look for their own apartment.

S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 p.m.: The SWAT team pursues a couple reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde, when the duo goes on the run and on the hunt for a set of rare chest pieces worth millions. Also, Hondo and Darryl are surprised when Darryl's ex-girlfriend visits with his young son.

To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 p.m.: Three contestants claim to be a person with an unusual distinction or occupation, and four panelists ask them questions in hopes of identifying which contestant is telling the truth.

Three contestants claim to be a person with an unusual distinction or occupation, and four panelists ask them questions in hopes of identifying which contestant is telling the truth. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NBC, 10 p.m.: Rollins goes undercover to find a suspect who is drugging and assaulting tourists, while Benson helps the victims sort out their memories from their hallucinations.

Tonight on late night TV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 11:34 p.m.: NBA superstar and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, actor John Lithgow, music from Ozuna.

Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS, 11:35 p.m.: Author Ibram X. Kendi, actor and comedian Patton Oswalt.

Author Ibram X. Kendi, actor and comedian Patton Oswalt. Jimmy Kimmel Live, 11:35 p.m.: Actor/singer Josh Gad.

Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC, 12:36 a.m.: Actress Rachel McAdams, actor John Early.

Actress Rachel McAdams, actor John Early. *The Late Late Show with James Corden, CBS, 12:37 a.m.:** Actor Russell Crowe, SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, music from Charlie Puth.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh, NBC, 1:36 a.m.: Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

