'Wheel of Fortune' host jokes 'I'm outta here!' as contestants win $100,000 jackpot three days in a row

Wheel of Fortune fans were stunned to see game show host Pat Sajak walk off set today after a contestant became the third person in a row to walk home with the $100,000 jackpot.

Despite being on screen for 40 years, Wheel of Fortune has never given out back-to-back jackpot prizes, however, yesterday (Wednesday, Feb. 9) saw contestant Mark Baer make show history by becoming the second person to win the jackpot after Lisa Kramer scored the massive cash bonus on Monday.

But just when fans thought the show couldn't get any more exciting this week, they were all left stunned when a third person went home with the $100,000 prize — the third consecutive day that the show has had to cough up such a huge prize fund.

The historic week at Wheel of Fortune left host Pat Sajak so stunned that he jokingly walked off set after Wednesday's contestant, Bree Yokouchi, worked out the Bonus Round answer... “I'm outta here,” he quipped. “That's it. I'm through.”

Pat eventually returned to the set and described how remarkable this win was for the game show contestant: "You know, it's not just landing on that. That's amazing enough. But that was a heck of a solve," Pat told Bree. "Going for four tomorrow!"

Earlier in the show, Sajak had commented on the amazing run the previous contestants had enjoyed on the show, telling the audience: “On Monday we gave away $100,000 in the bonus round, yesterday we gave away $100,000 in the bonus round. So because of budgetary considerations, rather than cash, we're playing for luncheon meats tonight.”

Maggie Sajak, Pat Sajak's daughter and Wheel of Fortune correspondent, asked her father in a post-show interview how he would describe three contestants taking home the top prize fund for three days in a row... "I'm running out of words to describe my reaction... stunned, surprised, it's all inadequate," he said.

Maggie then asked if he thought someone could win for the fourth day in a row... "You mean four in a row, Maggie? That would be ridiculous. That would be virtually impossible," Pat said. "You mean like three in a row was virtually impossible?" Maggie asked. "I see what you mean," he laughed.

Wheel of Fortune airs every weeknight. To find where the show is broadcast in your area, head to the Wheel of Fortune website.