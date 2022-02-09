'Wheel of Fortune' makes history with two back-to-back $100,000 wins

Although Wheel of Fortune has been on the air for more than 40 years and run for 39 seasons, the show has never handed out the grand prize to two contestants in a row... until now.

For the first time in the show's history, two people in a row have walked away from the game show $100,000 richer after taking home the grand prize in the Bonus Round.

On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, Lisa Kramer scored the massive cash bonus, taking her grand total to a $116,700 cash prize. Throughout the following episode on Tuesday, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak called back to Lisa's big win, saying: "On yesterday's shown we gave $100,000 in the Bonus. I checked the rules. It can happen two days in a row. Nothing says you can't do that", he said.

Sajak's encouragement was clearly what contestant Mark Baer needed, as he became the historic winner on Feb. 8. Mark snagged the $100,000 prize in the Bonus Round after correctly guessing "a quick flight" was the event named on the board. This meant he left the show with a grand total of $126,550.

Pat Sajak was flabbergasted with the win. He paused whilst reading the envelope before stating: "Huh, it's never happened" and flipping it around to reveal that Mark had just scored a back-to-back grand prize win with Lisa. "And wouldn't you know it, I just sold all my confetti stock... There's always something new around here, isn't there? That's incredible", Sajak joked.

You can watch the moment Mark Baer made Wheel of Fortune history in the below clip from yesterday's show.

Whoa, did that just happen?! A Wheel of Fortune first! A second $100,000 winner in a row! 🚨 2 NIGHTS 2 HUGE WINS! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/i5MpUJggXCFebruary 9, 2022 See more

This win makes Mark the third $100,000 grand prize winner of Wheel of Fortune's 39th season, as Ilene Knebel took home the first bonus win of the season last month.

Wheel of Fortune airs every weeknight. To find where the show is broadcast in your area, head to the Wheel of Fortune website.