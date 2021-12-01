When are ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Emmerdale’ on over Christmas? Times, dates, and all you need to know

There is good news for soap fans because ITV has confirmed Coronation Street and Emmerdale time slots for the festive period.

Christmastime is renowned to be huge in soapland, with all the year's storylines coming to a head in a dramatic showdown... but which plot twists have writers got lined up for us this year?

ITV has confirmed that Emmerdale will air at 7pm on Christmas Day with an hour-long episode. Followed by Coronation Street with a one hour episode at 8pm.

As well as Christmas Day episodes, we’re in for more soap drama over the festive season as they will both be airing one half-an-hour episode each on Christmas Eve. That evening, Emmerdale will air at 7pm, while Coronation Street will be on at 8:30pm.

We’ll also be unwrapping another festive soap treat as Boxing Day will see the soaps broadcast rare Sunday episodes. Emmerdale will air a 30-minute episode at 7pm, meanwhile Coronation Street starts at 7:30pm.

You can also start the new year fireworks early as both of the soaps are set to air an hour-long episode each on New Year’s Eve. Emmerdale will explode onto our screens at 7pm, and Coronation Street will be after at 8pm.

There is plenty of drama heading to Weathertfield this Christmas. (Image credit: ITV)

However, if the anticipation is too much for some viewers, ITV has announced that for the first time ever you can catch the episodes early on the ITV Hub from 7am on the day of their broadcast.

As ever, the soaps will be jam-packed with drama, struggles, heartbreak and even a couple of weddings on the cards, as Corrie’s Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) is excited to be tying the knot at her wedding to Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford), but he seems to be hiding a secret that threatens to ruin their plans. Meanwhile, we can expect a proposal in Emmerdale.

There is huge drama heading to 'Emmerdale' over the festive season. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is also set to have a flashback, which takes viewers back to a few hours before to uncover what truly happened, just after the villagers wake up to a dusting of snow... but is all as it seems?

The residents in both Weatherfield and Emmerdale are all going through their own tough times, but will Christmas bring them more cheer or misery?

Coronation Street and Emmerdale Christmas episodes begin at 7pm on ITV on Christmas Day— see our Christmas TV Guide for full listings.