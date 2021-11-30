BBC1 Christmas Day schedule confirmed: highlights include 'Call the Midwife'

The BBC1 Christmas Day schedule has to feature Call the Midwife!

The BBC1 Christmas Day schedule has been confirmed, with the Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special among the highlights.

The biggest Christmas TV event of the whole day is arguably the annual Call the Midwife special, which will be shown at 8pm.

Earlier in the day, the whole family can enjoy the new animation Superworm (2.30pm). While the Queen’s traditional Christmas broadcast will go out at 3pm.

'Superworm' is part of the festive action. (Image credit: BBC/Magic Light Pictures)

The big Christmas Day movie on BBC1 will be Mary Poppins Returns (3.10pm).

That will be followed by the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Christmas special at 5.10pm. Moving into the evening there will be a festive edition of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel (6.25pm) and then The Blankety Blank Christmas Special (7.25pm).

EastEnders fans will have to wait until 9.30pm to find out what’s happening in Albert Square. While 10.20pm will see the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas 2021 special.

Here’s the BBC1 line-up from 1.10pm…

1.10pm The Secret Life of Pets 2

2.30pm Superworm

3.00pm The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast

3.10pm Mary Poppins Returns

5.10pm Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

6.25pm Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel

7.25pm Blankety Blank Christmas Special

8.00pm Call the Midwife

9.30pm EastEnders

10.20pm Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special

BBC Boxing Day schedule 2021

David Tennant stars in 'Around the World in 80 Days'. (Image credit: BBC / Slim 80 Days)

Meanwhile, Boxing Day will feature a double bill of the big new drama Around the World in 80 Days, starring David Tennant as the intrepid explorer Phileas Fogg.

The first ever Death in Paradise Christmas special will also air, plus another huge drama, A Very British Scandal, which stars The Crown’s Claire Foy.

Talking about the BBC's Christmas line-up, Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer said: "Christmas 2021 is a time to reunite with friends and family once more, and this year’s line-up of must-see shows will bring everyone together to share the festive season on the BBC.

"There’s a stocking full of special programmes to enthral and enchant featuring your favourite stars and characters, whatever your mood. The BBC is the place to be entertained this Christmas and New Year."

