'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas 2021 special line-up and everything we know

Strictly is entering its final few weeks, but don't worry, because a seasonal special of the much-loved dancing competition — Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2021 — is heading to our screens in December.

The Christmas TV news was first confirmed by It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal, who said: "It's official — the Strictly Christmas special is coming back to your screens, guys" during a recent episode of the spin-off programme. So it's sure to brighten up those cold, cosy winter nights in and we can't wait to see it!

Here's everything we know about the special so far...

The BBC has confirmed it will air on Christmas Day (see our Christmas TV Guide for a full rundown of everything on), with the episode pre-recorded so those involved can also enjoy some celebrations at home!

They revealed: "Marking the end of the latest incredible series of sparkles and show-stopping moments, Strictly Come Dancing returns with a special one-off programme on Christmas Day, recording in advance on Tuesday 7 December."

Which celebrities are taking part?

So far only two celebrities have been confirmed. Let's meet them...

Jay Blades

Jay Blades is the first confirmed name to take part in this year's Christmas special. He is a modern furniture restorer and presenter, known for his work on BBC shows The Repair Shop and Money for Nothing. He will be paired with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk.

Speaking about the news, Jay said: "I’m super excited, times two! One, because I’m going to learn a new dance apart from the ‘Dad’ dance, and two because I’m going to be on Strictly! It’s a show that I’ve always admired, and I can’t wait to see how I perform!"

Fred Sirieix

Fred Sirieix will be competing in this year's Christmas special. He is a TV personality, author and maître d'hôtel, known for his role on Channel 4's First Dates and ITV’s hit series Gino, Gordon and Fred. He will be paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

He said of the opportunity: "I absolutely love Christmas so I’m delighted to be taking part in the Strictly Christmas special and to be partnered with the magnificent Dianne. I hope my dance moves bring some Christmas joy to everybody watching at home and don’t make the judges say “Bah, Humbug!”

Who's on the judging panel?

Strictly Come Dancing's festive edition will see this year's four judges reprising their roles, so Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas are all taking part.

They'll also have the help of a voting audience to help them crown a winner.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, the Christmas special hasn't been filmed. Watch this space!