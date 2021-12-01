When is 'EastEnders' on over Christmas? Times, dates, storylines, and all you need to know

'EastEnders' will air later in the evening than usual for the Christmas episodes.

EastEnders fans are in for an eventful Christmas, but with a slightly different schedule as some of the festivities in Albert Square will begin post watershed this Christmas - meaning the soap can air storylines darker than ever.

The EastEnders Christmas episodes will begin on Christmas Eve at the usual pre watershed time of 8pm with a half an hour episode.

However, on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, we’ll be joining the residents of Walford later than usual. On Christmas Day, the soap will air at 9:35pm and on Boxing Day, the episode kicks off at 10pm.

There’s sure to be a hefty amount of drama this Christmas, with rumours circulating about the possible storylines that could happen, including a double wedding for mother and daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish), with Chelsea set to marry serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) and Denise marrying Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

There are also hints that serial killer Gray Atkins could be exposed and a long-standing character could be saying a sad farewell to the soap for good. Who could it be?

Could serial killer Gray Atkins be exposed this Christmas? (Image credit: BBC)

Rumours have also hinted that menacing newcomer Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham), will be involved in a horrific storyline where a bomb will be planted in Walford as he’s thought to be a part of a far-right gang.

Ever since Aaron’s entrance, he has been causing trouble. His dad, Harvey (Ross Boatman) was shocked to hear that Aaron had been hanging out with dangerous far-right individuals and assaulting people. Aaron convinced him that he was not part of their group anymore, however, he’s been secretly wreaking havoc and vandalising the site that a Mosque is set to be built on in Walford.

Aaron Monroe has been causing chaos since his entrance to Walford. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

All of these rumours are unconfirmed so far, with a spokesperson for the soap telling Digital Spy that: "We never discuss future storylines as we don't want to spoil the surprise for the viewers. EastEnders has a huge winter ahead with plenty of drama in store for the viewers."

EastEnders Christmas episodes begin at 8pm on BBC1 on Christmas Eve— see our Christmas TV Guide for full listings.