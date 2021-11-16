Aaron Monroe responsible for SHOCK ATTACK on 'EastEnders'...

EastEnders viewers have already suspected that Aaron Monroe (played by ex-Hollyoaks star Charlie Wernham) may have a dark side.



But on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the BBC soap, disturbing details about Aaron's past were revealed...



When Tiffany Butcher-Baker's (Maisie Smith) banker boyfriend returned home after a big night out "with the lads", she failed to notice his shirt sleeve was covered in blood...



However, Aaron's dad, Harvey (Ross Boatman) became suspicious about his son's shifty behaviour.



But Harvey was in for a SHOCK when he discovered Aaron's bloody shirt from the night before in the rubbish bin outside!

Harvey confronts his son Aaron after discovering his bloody shirt in the rubbish bin on EastEnders... (Image credit: Image Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Harvey demanded answers from Aaron, who claimed he was involved in a fight in a pub but that he never threw a punch.



However, a DS Hawkins (Gunnar Cauthery, who once played schoolboy Lloyd on CBBC's The Demon Headmaster!) soon arrives in Albert Square to question taxi driver Harvey about Aaron's whereabouts the night before.



A Muslim cab driver had been left in a critical state in hospital after being attacked by a group of lads.



And an eyewitness placed Aaron at the scene of the crime!



Harvey had no choice but to LIE to the police and give Aaron a FAKE ALIBI, since the lad had already claimed he was watching the football with Harvey at the time of the attack...



But in a heated exchange between Harvey and Aaron (featuring great dramatic performances from both Charlie Wernham and Ross Boatman), it was revealed that Aaron has previously been involved with a group of "right-wing fascists"...



Aaron spun a sob story and told his angry dad that he made a mistake and he will never get involved with those same lads again.



But as tonight's CLIFFHANGER ending approached, Aaron was seen spraying racist graffiti on The Argee Bhagee, which is the proposed site for a new Muslim mosque.



"This mosque ain't ever gonna open," Aaron told a MYSTERY somebody on the phone. "Let the games begin..."

EastEnders continues on Thursday 18 November at 7:35pm on BBC One.