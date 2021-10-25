'EastEnders' spoilers: Gray Atkins proposes to Chelsea Fox!

Gray Atkins has a shock offer for Chelsea Fox in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray Atkins is on the edge on the day of his dad's funeral after Whitney Dean's refusal to go with him.

Meanwhile, Karen Taylor has seen Chelsea Fox talking to Gray and accuses her of going after her stepson's money again. Little does she know that Gray is completely skint after losing his job at the law firm.

Determined to have things out with Gray, Chelsea barges into his house but she finds him overcome with grief. She's surprised when Whitney turns up, having had an attack of conscience, willing to go to the funeral after telling him the day before she wouldn't.

Chelsea reassures Whitney that she'll go with Gray instead so he won't be alone. After the funeral, an upset Gray breaks down in tears and Chelsea comforts him.

A bit tipsy and full of the emotion of the day, Gray gets down on one knee and asks Chelsea to marry him!



Stuart Highway is fuming when he finds out what his dad has been up to! (Image credit: BBC)

Stuart Highway is surprised when he walks through the market to see some bric-a-brac on Billy Mitchell's stall that looks suspiciously familiar...

He realises that the items belong to his grandma Vi HIghway! Swiping everything from a very miffed Billy, he takes it back home and confronts Vi.

After she forced to confess that his dad Johnno Highway put all her stuff up for sale, he is furious with his no good father. Vi tries to calm him down and get him to promise to leave Johnno alone.

Left alone with the box of bits, Vi anxiously searches through it and she's alarmed that there's something missing. She confronts Billy about the antique children's book and Billy admits he sold it to Kim Fox.

Why is Vi so keen to get it back?



Mick Carter returns to chaos! (Image credit: BBC)

Mick Carter left his girls Frankie Lewis and Nancy Carter in charge of the pub while he was away. But the pair have been rubbing each other up the wrong way and a row breaks out when Nancy accuses Frankie of messing up an order!

The drinks go flying as they furiously chase each other around the pub, flinging insults. All of a sudden Mick walks in with their brother Ollie Carter, horrified by what he sees!

Meanwhile, it's climate change week and Tiffany Butcher-Baker watches a video clip of Maria Connor from Coronation Street in Weatherfield taking down neighbour Tracy McDonald with a rant about air pollution!

Bailey Baker's speech about going meat-free and her boycott of Walford East has done viral and owner Peter Beale is left fuming.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:30 pm.