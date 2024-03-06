When are One Chicago shows coming back?

Dick Wolf's block of One Chicago shows is the cornerstone of NBC's Wednesday night programming. Chicago Med season 9, Chicago Fire season 12 and Chicago P.D. season 11 have been a ratings powerhouse for the network and they have a huge fanbase. But none of the shows are airing new episodes on Wednesday, March 6. So when are the One Chicago shows returning with new episodes?

The One Chicago shows will be back with new episodes on March 20. While the One Chicago shows have always taken breaks during the season, this season the breaks are helping extend the shortened season deeper into the spring. We expect that there will be other short breaks before the season finales air later this spring.

Each series is expected to have around 13 episodes this year, as opposed to the usual full season load of up to 24 episodes. The shortened season is a result of a late production start due to the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild strikes. Thankfully, it looks like all three shows will be back with full seasons in the fall.

There has been plenty of action already this season in the One Chicago world, with original Chicago Fire cast member Kara Kilmer leaving Firehouse 51 in the February 28 episode "Port in the Storm." Kilmer's Sylvie Brett finally married Mat Casey (Jesse Spencer) and moved to Portland with him.

Here's what you can expect in the March 20 episodes of the One Chicago shows:

Chicago Med: "Step on a Crack and Break Your Mother's Back"

"Ripley and Charles treat a patient with obsessive-compulsive disorder; Asher and Archer encounter a woman with a foreign object lodged in her heart; Marcel clashes with the chief of oncology."

Chicago Fire: "Red Flag"

"Violet clashes with her new partner; Severide discovers a hidden stash of money on a call and squares off against the cops working the case; Mouch gets a parking ticket."

Chicago P.D.: "The Living and the Dead"

"An ongoing case hits close to home for Voight as Intelligence teams up with an SVU detective to track down a prolific offender."

One Chicago airs Wednesdays on NBC, with Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT, Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm ET/PT. New episodes are available to stream the following day on Peacock.