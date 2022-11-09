Who is Below Deck Adventure's Kyle and why are fans furious with him?

The new Below Deck spinoff, Below Deck Adventure , takes guests on thrilling adventures in Norway. It's a new destination, a new crew and a new boat for Bravo fans to love . Unfortunately, not everything new is exactly welcome. Deckhand Kyle is already causing waves with fans.

Between his disrespectful attitude and belief that he knows more about boats than anyone else, it's hard to find a reason to like the guy… so it's not surprising that fans don't like him. Not one bit.

Let’s look at why fans are so upset about Below Deck Adventure’s Kyle.

Who is Below Deck Adventure's Kyle?

Kyle was born and raised in Texas. He's referenced his childhood several times and made it clear that he grew up poor and worked hard to escape poverty. Being able to travel the world while working on boats is the perfect way to make his dreams come true. He's been working on boats for over five years, so he knows what he's doing.

Guests love his southern charm, but has also has a tendency to appear arrogant and rude; never a good combination.

How did Below Deck Adventure’s Kyle upset fans?

It seems like every reality show has that one person who likes to rock the boat. When it comes to Below Deck Adventure — a show that takes place on a literal boat — when someone starts making waves, the whole boat feels it.

Kyle established his reputation from the moment he walked onto the boat. What reputation is that, you might ask? Kyle is that guy. The moment he got on board he loudly proclaimed that he's the "cowboy" and he has no problem telling people what he thinks. He also likes to break wind and burp when it pleases him.

He has no issue telling his bosun and fellow deckhands how they should do things. "You're taking me on the tender, b***h," he says to his bosun, Lewis, when they learn that the interior is down a stew and will need extra help preparing for the guest's arrival. Kyle warns that Lewis had better sleep with one eye open if he doesn't.

Bosun Lewis, who has a non confrontational management style that is being put to the test this season, wanted to think it was a joke, but even he wasn't sure.

Kyle also disregarded Captain Kerry's order and pulled his fender early, placing it right in front of the bridge and obscuring Kerry's view as they left the harbor.

To add insult to injury, know-it-all Kyle didn't want to listen to Nathan explain how the captain expected him to complete a night shift, pushing Nathan to go as fast as he could through the instructions. He was rude and hostile toward Nathan, who had been told in no uncertain terms by Kerry that he had to explain everything to the person taking over for him no matter what.

When the guests went out onto the water, Kyle didn't tell them about life preservers so Nathan tried to call them back, with Kyle then complaining to Lewis about Nathan overstepping. Lewis spoke with Nathan without offering any correction to Kyle, who instead reminded Lewis that he's a certified lifeguard (forget about the freezing water or the rule that everyone wears a life vest, of course) and instead showed off by eating a jellyfish he'd scooped up from the water.

Then, during a cave excursion with the guests, he amped up his flirting with Kasie and even kissed her cheek without her consent as the guests egged him on. Later, the incident got back to Captain Kerry, who called Kasie to the bridge to find out what happened. Kerry was not happy that one of his crew had been put into that situation, especially not one of the female crew members, and vowed to put a stop to it, much to Kasie's relief.

That was just the first two episodes.

Based on upcoming previews, things are only going to get worse for Kyle, who might be the lights-out drinker of the crew, which never bodes well.

Below Deck Adventure fans react to Kyle being Kyle

Kyle’s blatant rudeness and disrespect had fans fuming. The way he talks to Nathan, Lewis and Kasie is unacceptable, and fans were quick to call him out.

Is below deck adventure about to give us another annoying Kyle?October 26, 2022 See more

#BelowDeckAdventureHis full name is Kyle Dickard….that explains everything….. pic.twitter.com/M81SugaKA1November 9, 2022 See more

Ugh, Kyle is already tiring and we have not reached the halfway mark of the first episode of Below Deck Adventure #BelowDeckAdventureNovember 3, 2022 See more

Below deck adventure Kyle is being a truest annoying and rude individualNovember 9, 2022 See more

Nathan is an attention seeker? Says the man who just pulled a jellyfish out of the water and ate it. #BelowDeckAdventure pic.twitter.com/34hDkrt6blNovember 9, 2022 See more

#BelowDeckAdventure oh my god PLEASE tell me this isn’t going to go down like this??? Nathan gets a hard time bc of Kyle?? I mean Kyle is the rude one!! I hope Nathan gets an apology!!November 9, 2022 See more

So, Lewis is okay with Kyle not having the guests wear life vests? I'd love to hear the captain's opinion. #BelowDeckAdventureNovember 9, 2022 See more

Below Deck Adventures airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.