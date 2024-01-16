Why are EastEnders and Silent Witness cancelled tonight?

EastEnders and Silent Witness fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch the new episodes as the two dramas won't air tonight due to a BBC schedule shake-up.

The schedule change is due to the FA Cup match tonight (Tuesday, January 16) between Bristol City and West Ham, which will air on BBC One from 7:30pm.

This means that episode 4 of Silent Witness season 27, will now air on Monday, January 22 at 9pm on BBC One instead of tonight.

However, if you can't wait until next week to see what happens in Silent Witness, the episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

EastEnders will also not air tonight as usual and will be on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week instead.

But if you prefer to have your daily fix of EastEnders, the episode will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 6am the morning it airs.

Phil Mitchell is hiding secrets in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

School-based drama Waterloo Road season 13 is another victim of the schedule change, with the episode now airing on Tuesday, January 23 at 8pm on BBC One.

The series originally premiered on Tuesday, January 2, and episodes have been airing on a weekly basis.

Fortunately, fans don't have to wait until it airs on TV as Waterloo Road is available to stream as a box set on BBC iPlayer. So you can binge watch to your heart's content!

If you don't want to miss any of the drama, you can keep up to date with the changes by checking our UK TV Guide for the latest information.

Silent Witness returned to our screens earlier this month and fans have been loving watching Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson's (Nick Caves) relationship develop as they work together on some gruesome murder cases.

Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson in Silent Witness season 27. (Image credit: BBC)

Actress Emilia Fox teased that we can expect some "really lovely moments ahead" for the fan-favourite couple.

She revealed: "So much of the show, quite rightly, is about being respectful towards the subject matter, but with each other Jack and Nikki can have a bit more of a jest and a joke and play that out within their relationship.

"It's not always about high drama within relationships; it's often about just being together. So they have got some really lovely moments. And because of the darkness of the subject matter, they become more and more close. They've been so work-focused. But as you get older, do you place a different emphasis on what's important in life? They're both discovering that in this series."