Why is Law & Order: SVU not new tonight, March 28?

New blood has been pumped into the squad room over on Law & Order: SVU season 25, as Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) leads several new members of her team. While the silver anniversary season has already seen some riveting drama and a few nods to Benson's 25 years with the force, are fans in for more must-watch moments in a new episode of Law & Order: SVU tonight, March 28? Sadly, no.

As a matter of fact, Law & Order Thursdays as a whole is taking a break in its schedule as there won’t be new episodes of Law & Order season 23, Law & Order: SVU season 25 and Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 this week. Primetime won't be completely void of the infamous "dun dun" sound effects though, with NBC opting to air reruns of each series at their normal times.

As of publication, we don’t have a concrete reason as to why Law & Order: SVU and its sister shows aren't airing new episodes this week. However, if we were to guess, NBC is trying to stretch out the Law & Order seasons given the limited number of episodes.

Due to the most recent strikes in Hollywood, many shows like Law & Order: SVU have fewer than usual episodes this go-around. However, these same network series are trying to wrap their seasons by the usual April/May timeframe, likely accounting for the decrease in back-to-back new episodes.

With all that being said, Law & Order: SVU and the rest of the Law & Order primetime line-up returns with new episodes on April 11. Here is a look at what you can expect to see when each of the three shows returns.

Law & Order season 23 episode 9, "Family Ties," airs at 8 pm ET/PT. Here is the synopsis of the episode: "When a congressman's aide is found dead after testifying in a corruption case, Shaw and Riley discover the suspect may be someone close to home. As Price solidifies his case against the defendant, Baxter proposes they go after an accomplice as well."

Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 9, "Children of Wolves," airs at 9 pm ET/PT. Check out this brief description of the episode: "A teenager found unconscious in the park leads to a missing persons investigation. Benson must help Noah come to terms with the past when he questions the origins of his birth."

Law & Order: Organized season 4 episode 9, "Semper Fi," airs at 10 pm ET/PT. Here is a synopsis of the episode: "Stabler leans into his military network to search for the source of a Middle Eastern heroin pipeline making its way to the US. Joe Jr. takes drastic action when his brothers try to stage an intervention. Reyes returns to the squad."

If you missed any new episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU or Law & Organized: Crime, you can watch them on Peacock.