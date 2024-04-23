Why is The Rookie not new tonight, April 23?

Now in its sixth season, The Rookie continues to be a staple on primetime TV. Viewers can't get enough of watching John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and his band of police officers solving some of the most unique cases in Los Angeles. While fans have gotten used to seeing new episodes of the drama on Tuesdays, they sadly won't be able to watch a new episode of The Rookie season 6 on April 23.

As a matter of fact, there won't be new episodes of Will Trent season 2 or The Good Doctor season 7 airing this week either. Instead, ABC is opting to show reruns of each series in their usual respective timeslots.

From what we can gather, the interruption in the rollout of new episodes of The Rookie doesn't appear to be due to special programming on TV. With that being said, it's worth pointing out that there are fewer episodes of The Rookie to air this season due to the writers' and actors' strikes last summer. As a result, The Rookie and many network TV shows have been taking more routine breaks in releasing new episodes to stretch the seasons and help ensure they wrap in the usual end-of-season timeframe between late April and May.

So when does The Rookie return with a new episode? One doesn't air until Tuesday, April 30. That also serves as the return date for Will Trent and The Good Doctor. Here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode of The Rookie titled "Crushed":

"When two teenagers go missing, it is up to the entire team to find the girls and uncover the truth about their disappearance. Meanwhile, Lopez and Harper are on a different kind of investigation – the search for the perfect nanny."

With The Rookie airing a rerun, now would be a great time to catch up with anything you've missed this season over on Hulu.

However, if you're all caught up on the season, other network TV is all-new tonight. If you're still in the mood for crime dramas, CBS' slate of FBI shows, including FBI season 6 and FBI: Most Wanted season 5, are all airing tonight with new episodes. If you're in need of a laugh, NBC is debuting new episodes of Lopez vs Lopez season 2.