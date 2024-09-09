Why Jon Stewart isn't hosting The Daily Show tonight, September 9

Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show has been must-watch TV, with many making sure they tune into his Monday night appearances on the Comedy Central news satire program. However, you won't be seeing Stewart this Monday, September 9, hosting The Daily Show. But fear not, he is still going to make his weekly appearance. Let us explain.

The Monday, September 9, episode of The Daily Show at 11 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central is going to see Jordan Klepper handle hosting duties, while Stewart is going to host the episode on Tuesday, September 10. The reason for the switch: the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is taking place on September 10.

Not only is Stewart switching up his days because of the debate, but the September 10 episode of The Daily Show is going to air live at 11 pm ET. This will allow Stewart to comment specifically about the events of the debate. (It is expected that The Daily Show will air a tape-delayed edition of the episode for the Pacific Time zone; What to Watch has reached out to Comedy Central for confirmation.)

While the debate will be a big part of the episode on September 10, Stewart will also have former Microsoft CEO and founder of USAFacts Steve Ballmer on as his guest. For the Monday, September 9 episode, Klepper is going to have historian, professor and author Yuval Noah Harari speak about their book Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI.

The Daily Show isn't the only late-night program to change up its schedule to cover the debate. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is also going to air a live episode on Tuesday, September 10, at 11:35 pm ET (delayed for Pacific Time zone) to be able to comment on the debate.

In order to watch The Daily Show live when it airs, you need to have either a traditional pay-TV service that carries Comedy Central (most do) or a live TV streaming service that does, like Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV or YouTube TV . If you've cut the cord, episodes of The Daily Show are available to stream on-demand on Paramount Plus the day after they air.