Jon Stewart hosting The Daily Show once again as part of special election coverage

Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show tonight, Monday, February 12, at 11 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. Stewart, who had hosted The Daily Show for 16 years between 1999 and 2015, returns to the show on a once-per-week basis to help cover the 2024 US presidential election.

Stewart will host The Daily Show every Monday from now through the end of the 2024 election, which takes place on Tuesday, November 5. There's little doubt he will have plenty of headlines to sink his teeth into over that time.

"Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central's The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season," said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement announcing Stewart's return. "In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit."

Since Trevor Noah exited The Daily Show in September 2022, the nightly news satire has run through a myriad of guest hosts. Rather than settle on a new permanent host — at least for the time being — Comedy Central is rotating hosting duties between Stewart and its current roster of correspondents, which include Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng and Michael Kosta.

For his part, after his departure from The Daily Show in 2015, Stewart's biggest projects were the 2020 political comedy movie Irresistible, starring Steve Carrell and Rose Byrne, which he wrote and directed, and Apple TV Plus' The Problem with Jon Stewart, which saw him return to his Daily Show roots by interviewing public figures and commentating on critical issues of the day. However, The Problem with Jon Stewart was canceled by Apple TV Plus in 2023.

Stewart has also popped up a number of times on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as the two go way back with Colbert getting his start as a correspondent on The Daily Show. In fact, as part of The Late Show's special Super Bowl episode on February 11, the two reunited as Stewart prepared to make his move back to The Daily Show.

If you're excited to watch Jon Stewart back on The Daily Show, make sure you have access to Comedy Central, available through traditional pay-TV cable subscriptions or live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also stream it live on Paramount Plus with Showtime, or watch it on-demand the next day with any Paramount Plus subscription.