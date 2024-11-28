Why Matlock is not new tonight, November 28

If you’re a Matlock fan like us and have been impatiently waiting to see what happens next for Matty (Kathy Bates), we have some bad news as another Thursday will pass without a new episode of Matlock on November 28. Like nearly all of network TV today, Matlock takes a break in its release schedule in honor of Thanksgiving in the US. With that being said, we do have some relatively good news to share.

For starters, Matlock won’t be completely off the air today. Matlock episode 2, "Rome, in a Day" is re-airing on Thursday, November 28 in the show’s usual timeslot of 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. The rest of CBS' Thursday night primetime lineup is also airing rerun episodes, including Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage at 8 pm ET/PT, Ghosts season 4 at 8:30 pm ET/PT, and Elsbeth season 2 at 10 pm ET/PT. So when can Matlock fans hope to see Matty back in action with a new episode?

A new Matlock debuts on Thursday, December 5, at 9 pm ET/PT. Here is a synopsis for the episode titled “Belly of the Beast,” which is going to serve as its inaugural Christmas episode:

“Matty works on a case with Julian in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. At the company holiday party, Olympia learns a secret about Julian’s past.”

In the meantime, if you’re not caught up on Matlock, now would be a great time to watch episodes on Paramount Plus . Matlock has proven to be a smash hit among TV watchers and critics alike (with WTW joining the ranks with our Matlock review ). Rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (as of publication), named the 2024 fall TV season’s most-watched new show and already greenlit for a season 2, Matlock has become a jewel of primetime that may be a force come Emmy nomination time. So don’t miss out on the breakthrough drama of the year.

Again, new episodes of Matlock first air live on CBS and Paramount Plus with Showtime. Episodes become available the day after they air for all Paramount Plus subscribers.