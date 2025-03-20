Why The Young and the Restless is not new today, March 20

Those hoping to see what happens next in Genoa City will have to exercise some patience.

Courtney Hope as Sally sighing in The Young and the Restless
Courtney Hope in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If you’re a fan of The Young and the Restless eagerly wondering what happens next in this chaotic saga involving Alan/Martin (Christopher Cousins) or wanting to see what trouble Summer (Allison Lanier) may stir up for #Kylaire next, we have a bit of bad news for you. CBS is calling on you to exercise a bit of patience and wait a little longer than usual for a new episode, as The Young and the Restless is not airing today, March 20. In fact, a new episode is not scheduled to air until Monday, March 24.

The reason for the interruption in the show’s schedule all boils down to the time-honored tradition in the US known as March Madness. Every year, men's college basketball is flung into the spotlight as NCAA Division One teams fortunate enough to be selected for the tournament go head-to-head in to see who will walk away with a championship title. The games, of course, take place across a number of networks, including CBS. Unfortunately for fans of The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and the new soap, Beyond the Gates, that means new episodes of the shows won’t be airing in their usual timeslot.

For those Young and the Restless watchers with a March Madness bracket, today’s CBS games disrupting daytime are the following:

  • (9) Creighton vs (8) Louisville, 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT
  • (16) Alabama State vs (1) Auburn, 2:50 pm ET/11:50 am PT

Now looking ahead to The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of March 24, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) will discuss more about the mysterious Aristotle Dumas. Apparently, The Mustache has a secret history with the anonymous businessman. With news that Billy Flynn is set to join the daytime soap, is it possible he’s Aristotle?

Also in the coming week, Traci (Beth Maitland) talks to Jack (Peter Bergman) about her suspicions regarding her new fiancé. She questions if Alan is who he says he is. Will Alan soon be exposed as his evil twin Martin?

Fans will just have to lock in next week to see all the drama that unfolds in Genoa City.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.

