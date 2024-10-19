Will there be a Sling TV Black Friday deal in 2024?

One of the best parts about sales seasons like Black Friday is that we see really competitive deals to get you to try out streaming services, and people are hoping that we could see some great Sling TV deals this year.

Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29 this year, the day after Thanksgiving, but as you probably know most companies begin their sales weeks in advance. So will Sling TV be the same; will it offer a discount at all?

Sling TV is one of the oldest live TV streaming services and it remains popular because of its competitive pricing, undercutting big-price rivals by a significant margin. A discount would let it double down on this advantage.

We can't say anything for sure right now on Sling TV Black Friday deals because it's still quite far away. However I've covered Black Friday for years now and so can make some predictions about what I expect we'll see.

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Sling TV plans?

There's no Sling TV free trial and in lieu of this, the streamer generally lets new subscribers sign up for their first month at a discounted rate. So there's almost always a deal on Sling TV anyway.

Last year, Sling TV didn't offer any extra discounts over that, but it gave the trial price a novel spin: it threw in an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for new subscribers. This device lets people turn their TV into a Smart TV, effectively ensuring everyone can use Sling TV regardless of what set they use.

Given that Sling TV is already affordable, I think the streamer is most likely to replicate this deal in 2024 rather than offer a standard discount.

Two important details back this up. Firstly, Sling TV hasn't seen a price rise this year, as one would make it seem more likely that a discount would be viable. Secondly, the new Amazon Fire TV Stick HD has just launched and that'd be a great option to replace the Lite in the deal.

Should you wait for a Sling TV Black Friday deal? Presuming that my above prediction is correct, it's worth waiting for the Sling TV Black Friday deal if you don't have a smart TV. If I'm right, you'll get an easy way to upgrade your set, and even if I'm not there will be plenty of discounts on Fire TV Sticks anyway. However if you don't need an Amazon Fire TV Stick (maybe you already have one, or you already have a smart TV) then you might not gain anything by waiting. Bear in mind I could be wrong and a discount could arrive, and it could be worth waiting just to be sure.

How much does Sling TV cost without the deal?

There are two Sling TV plans, and each of them costs $40 per month for a subscription. We've got a guide on the Sling TV plans so you can tell the difference between Sling TV Orange and Sling TV Blue.

However if you want the best of both worlds, there's a plan called Sling Orange + Blue which combines those two bundles. It costs $55 per month so it's only a little bit more expensive.

New subscribers can get 50% off their first month, so the individual plans will cost $20 and the combined one is $27.50.