With Yellowstone on CBS, many fans find something is missing from the western

After years of being the most-watched show on cable TV, Yellowstone made its debut on network TV, with Yellowstone season 1 episode 1 airing on CBS Sunday, September 17. This allowed many viewers who do not have Paramount Network or Peacock, where all seasons (including the first half of Yellowstone season 5) are streaming, to watch the show for the first time.

With the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood for new labor agreements, CBS plans to air all of season 1 of the Taylor Sheridan western, and perhaps more seasons as well. But fans familiar with the show were curious about something: how would they edit a cable-only show for network TV, especially one where curse words, nudity and sex are pretty common?

An Entertainment Tonight feature said that CBS made some "minor edits" to make the show more "PG." Fans got their first taste of those edits on September 17 and had their reservations.

Whos excited to watch Yellowstone on regular TV tonight ??😂😝A 1hr episode will be cut down to 13 mins with all the editing 😂To make it "safe for TV"September 17, 2023

Quickest love scene ever #YellowstoneTVSeptember 18, 2023

I see that @CBS is airing "Yellowstone" @yellowstone_tv starting tonight.I get video clips from that show on my YouTube feed.Someone is making a lot of money editing out the foul language...They are editing that out, right?September 17, 2023

This episode of #Yellowstone is so cut up and edited for network tv i cant follow and ive watched every season of this show 2 or 3 times! 😞September 18, 2023

How can #YellowstoneTV go to CBS? Is it a silent film? Beth, Rip, Teeter etc won't have any lines…September 17, 2023

#YellowstoneTV Is it possible to edit that show to air at 8PM? Wouldn't a 10PM time slot be a better option? Can they really edit out Beth cursing & nudity, that's about half of each episode.🤯🤓 https://t.co/D8NosDFp0PSeptember 18, 2023

It's great to see it on a free network. BUT it was meant for a pay channel for a REASON. A "PG" version isnt Yellowstone, they have put a muzzle on a Great Story. I'll watch Paramount for the real thing #YellowstoneOnCBS #YellowstoneTV #cbs @Yellowstone @yellowstone_tv https://t.co/qrVR38Jbs3September 18, 2023

Yellowstone was never going to be able to air in its original format, as broadcast standards are different from cable. Especially considering the show is going to air during primetime hours, when young kids could still be up and watching.

The question is whether or not hearing Beth (Kelly Reilly) actually cuss out just about everyone she comes across, as well as the other more adult elements of the story, truly makes a difference in new viewers' enjoyment of the series? Or if they find themselves hooked on the drama of the Dutton family?

The censorship of Yellowstone was not the only minor controversy with CBS's broadcast of the show on September 17. Yellowstone's network premiere was scheduled to air at 8:30 pm ET, but because of how late the NFL games went on CBS, Yellowstone didn't air on the East Coast until 8:50 pm. That meant an all-new episode of Big Brother season 25 didn't air until almost 11 pm for East Coast audiences. Needless to say, reality fans were less than thrilled they were getting bumped for a TV episode that is five years old.

CBS just Announced #YellowstoneTV starts at 8:50pm still 2 hrs series premiere I love CBS they are screwing over big brother fansSeptember 18, 2023

get this #yellowstone bs off my tv… #BB25September 18, 2023

However, not all audiences initially knew that the Yellowstone episode CBS was airing wasn't new. Some viewers had the thought that CBS was going to be airing brand new episodes of Yellowstone, as they've been waiting since January for the second half of Yellowstone season 5 to air. They'll have to wait until after the strikes are over, unfortunately.

So is there a new episode of ????#YellowstoneTVSeptember 18, 2023

Wait a second, does #Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV come back tonight, or is this something else?????September 17, 2023

Here I thought there was another season of #YellowstoneTV and it moved to CBS tonight….only to learn its a rerun of the entire series so far…NOT COOL😡September 17, 2023

CBS airs Yellowstone season 1 episodes on Sundays. You can also catch up with Yellowstone season 1-5 on Peacock.