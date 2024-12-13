You can watch A Charlie Brown Christmas for free this weekend, December 14-15

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang have called Apple TV Plus home for the last few years, meaning you need a subscription to watch new and classic content. However, in a move that would make Linus proud, Apple TV Plus is allowing viewers everywhere, subscription or not, to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas for free this weekend, December 14-15.

A Charlie Brown Christmas has been a beloved Christmas TV highlight since it first aired on TV nearly 60 years ago in 1965. In it, Charlie Brown is feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, so Lucy recruits him to direct the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

All you are going to need to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas from December 14-15 is a connection to the internet, as you can simply access it through Apple TV Plus on your computer, mobile device or TV. After December 15, the special will still be available to watch on Apple TV Plus, but a subscription to the streaming service will be required (a seven-day Apple TV Plus free trial is available though for brand new subscribers).

The Charlie Brown holiday specials are fan-favorites, as the Peanuts gang has been apart of people’s Halloween (It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown) and Thanksgiving (A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving) for years. But there’s something special about A Charlie Brown Christmas, as evidenced by the awards that it received after it premiered. Not only did it win an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program, but it also earned a Peabody Award, which recognizes programming that “powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day.”

If you are an Apple TV Plus subscriber, A Charlie Brown Christmas is not the only Peanuts Christmas-themed content that is available to you. There are multiple episodes of The Snoopy Show — “Happiness Is Holiday Traditions” and “Happiness Is the Gift of Giving” — that see Snoopy doing things like looking for a tree topper and struggling to wait to open his presents. There’s also Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales, which take stories from the original Peanuts comic strips.

Find all of this Charlie Brown Christmas content on Apple TV Plus.