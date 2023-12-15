You can win Super Bowl 58 tickets by watching Paramount Plus shows

Who said bingeing TV shows and movies never pays off? For some lucky viewers, it could give them VIP tickets to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. Paramount Plus has announced it is hosting a "Hide & Peak" sweepstakes, where those watching Paramount Plus original shows and other TV shows or movies, classic or new on Paramount Plus, can search for a QR code that puts them in the running for the Super Bowl tickets.

With CBS being the home of Super Bowl 58, taking place February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Paramount Plus is running this sweepstakes that will give away 58 tickets for the game from now through noon ET/9 am PT on January 8. The winners will be announced on January 15.

For a chance to win, you must watch various popular TV shows and movies that Paramount Plus has on its platform, which will have hidden QR codes that you can then scan. The QR code will take you to a landing page that will have further submission guidelines to officially enter the lottery to win a pair of tickets (you must be 21 or older to win).

Here is the full prize package that the lucky winners will receive:

Two official Super Bowl LVIII game tickets

All-inclusive pre-game hospitality

Roundtrip game-day transportation

Weekend on-location lounge access

Evening with a Legend cocktail reception

Three-night stay in Las Vegas

Gift card to purchase airfare

Super Bowl LVIII Experience access

Super Bowl LVIII Gifting Experience

Concierge guest services

But you don’t have to search mindlessly, Paramount Plus is offering hints through its social media platforms every Thursday for the next three weeks. For example, this Instagram post includes a famous SpongeBob SquarePants character and references to Survivor, Mean Girls and Star Trek: Picard, so those may be the first programs you want to look at.

Of course, in order to participate in the QR code search you have to be a Paramount Plus subscriber. The streaming service offers both an ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential plan and the ad-free Paramount Plus with Showtime plan that, as the name infers, includes Showtime titles like The Curse, Yellowjackets and more. Paramount Plus does offer a week-long free trial to try before you commit to a monthly plan.