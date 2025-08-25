EastEnders spoilers: Kat and Zoe revisit the MISSING years...
Airs Thursday 4 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
It's the MUST-SEE week of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) that viewers have been waiting to see!
Ever since Zoe Slater (played by Michelle Ryan) secretly returned to Walford earlier this Summer, seeking help from family relatives, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), EastEnders viewers have been wondering when she would come face-to-face with her estranged mum, Kat (Jessie Wallace).
That moment is finally here!
As Zoe is reunited with other members of the Slater family, including Mo Harris (Laila Morse), Kat has questions for the daughter she hasn't seen for over 20 years.
But it turns out that Zoe ain't still the same girl who left Walford all those years ago, and things are going to be far from smooth sailing for her and Kat...
"When we met Zoe back in June, we saw she wasn’t in a good place – and was clearly hiding secrets," says Ben Wadey, EastEnders Executive Producer. "She was also insistent that she couldn’t face seeing her mum again. But why?
Why has she shunned Kat for so many years? Since Zoe left, we know their relationship deteriorated until Zoe cut ties completely. I’ve always been fascinated as to why, especially as they left on good terms. We have twenty years of history to explore, and so much has happened to both of them since they were last on screen together.
You’ll have to wait and see what effect the last 20 years have had on her, and what Zoe has been up to during her time away, but what I will say is that she has a lot of secrets waiting to be discovered..."
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
